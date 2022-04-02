ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mansfield move into play-offs and dent Northampton’s automatic promotion hopes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49GibX_0exYfODL00

Mansfield boosted their promotion hopes with an impressive 1-0 win over automatic promotion-chasing Northampton.

Oli Hawkins scored the decisive goal midway through the first half as Mansfield created a new club record of 11 successive home wins.

Stags were dominant throughout with only the heroics of goalkeeper Liam Roberts denying them a more comfortable win.

The visitors started brightly with Fraser Horsfall and Chanka Zimba having early chances.

But Mansfield took charge when Hawkins headed home Matty Longstaff’s cross on 21 minutes.

Jack Sowerby smashed a shot well wide after a corner fell perfectly to him, before Mitch Pinnock hit the crossbar.

Roberts made three stunning saves to keep out Longstaff and Rhys Oates twice as Mansfield stepped up the pressure just before half-time.

Lucas Akins fired just wide and Stephen Quinn went close with two shots as Mansfield continued their dominance after the break.

Northampton’s task was made harder when Paul Lewis was sent off with 15 minutes to go for a petulant shove off the ball on George Lapslie.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

127K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
newschain

Posh climb off the bottom and dent QPR’s promotion hopes

Peterborough climbed off the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table with a stunning 3-1 victory at play-off chasing QPR. Jonson Clarke-Harris scored two of their goals – one of them from the penalty spot – and Jack Marriott’s stunning strike sealed Posh’s first win since Grant McCann’s recent appointment as manager, after Luke Amos had given the hosts the lead.
SOCCER
newschain

Crawley end losing run to dent Swindon’s play-off bid

Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson struck late goals to end Crawley’s run of three straight defeats with a 3-1 home win over play-off hopefuls Swindon. Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s opener for Crawley shortly after the break, but Swindon’s play-off hopes were dented when Nichols and Hutchinson both found the net to silence 1,000 travelling fans.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Longstaff
Person
George Lapslie
Person
Fraser Horsfall
Person
Rhys Oates
Person
Stephen Quinn
Person
Lucas Akins
Person
Jack Sowerby
Person
Liam Roberts
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes hit by draw at Gillingham

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw at a gutsy Gillingham. The Owls had the majority of possession but failed to break down their relegation-threatened hosts at Priestfield. The stalemate meant Neil Harris’ side climbed out of the League One relegation...
SOCCER
newschain

Gulls keep play-off hopes alive with comfortable home win

Torquay kept their outside hopes of a place in Vanarama National League play-offs alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Weymouth. The Gulls went ahead after 12 minutes when Stephen Wearne cut inside from the left and fired home into the bottom corner of the net. And they doubled their...
SOCCER
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy