ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford stun Chelsea as Christian Eriksen helps inspire wild comeback

By Jacob Steinberg at Stamford Bridge
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14xVSv_0exYeqNi00

It had been another eventful week in the weird world of Chelsea, where supporter dissent against the Ricketts family’s controversial bid to buy the club showed no sign of dying down, but few people could have imagined that it would end with Brentford turning up at Stamford Bridge to give the European champions a footballing lesson.

Before the inquest into Chelsea’s failings begin, it is important to stress that Brentford were superb: aggressive when they pressed, bold with the ball and full of ambition as they eased their relegation fears with a first victory in this fixture since 1939.

Related: Chelsea fans deliver vote of no-confidence in Ricketts’ takeover bid

As Thomas Frank acknowledged, it was worth the wait. After a lean run of form this was Brentford rediscovering the zest that made them so compelling at the start of the season. Chelsea could not live with them, even though they went ahead when Antonio Rüdiger ended his quest for a long-range goal with a scorching drive just after half-time. The worry for Thomas Tuchel will be how easily it all unravelled, particularly as his side’s next assignment is the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Tellingly, there were no excuses from Tuchel about events off the pitch serving as a distraction. After all it is unlikely that Chelsea’s players had paid much attention to the pre-game protests against the Ricketts family. Tuchel has told them to focus on their football ever since Roman Abramovich was sanctioned and although the ownership situation is a long way from being resolved, this defeat was simply down to Brentford outplaying Chelsea.

It is irrelevant that the day started with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust voicing their opposition to the Ricketts, one of four groups hoping to buy the club. Change is coming, but this is still a ridiculously strong team. The resources at Tuchel’s disposal are enviable and Brentford deserve immense credit for coming up with a plan that allowed them to upset the odds.

It was not just about Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo sparkling up front. This was a remarkable team effort, enlivened by a dynamic goalscoring display from Vitaly Janelt in midfield, and in terms of romance it was impossible to top the moment when Christian Eriksen found himself alone in the Chelsea area and lifted the ball over Édouard Mendy to give Brentford the lead nine minutes into the second half.

It was one of the most emotional moments of the season. Brentford had already shown character and quality to respond after Rüdiger astonishing opener, Janelt instantly hauling them level, but the best came when a Chelsea attack broke down and Mbeumo led a rapid counterattack down the left flank.

The only question was whether Mbeumo could pick the pass and the striker did not disappoint. The ball across was perfect for Eriksen, who scored for Denmark during the international break, and Mendy was not quick enough off his line to deny him.

It was football at its purest. It seemed that Eriksen would never play again after almost dying from a cardiac arrest last summer and it is heartening to see that Brentford’s decision to sign the Dane in January is working out. “I’m pleased he is playing for us,” Frank said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS1Jh_0exYeqNi00
Christian Eriksen puts Brentford ahead. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Bringing Eriksen in looks like canny business on his display here. Chelsea could not cope with the former Tottenham midfielder’s subtle passing and they completely fell apart after going 2-1 down, their defensive discipline disappearing as goals from Janelt and Yoane Wissa ensured Brentford moved 11 points above the bottom three.

There could be no arguments about the margin of victory. Chelsea were uncomfortable after lining up in a 4-3-3 system and Brentford, who used a 5-3-2, hassled them from the start, Toney spurning three decent opportunities during the first 11 minutes.

Related: Tuchel refuses to ‘make a drama’ despite Chelsea’s shock loss to Brentford

Chelsea could do little right, with Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech struggling up front. Christian Nørgaard and Janelt dominated Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kanté in midfield and there was plenty of space for Brentford on the flanks, as Rico Henry and Mads Roerslev repeatedly charged past César Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

The game belonged to Brentford, even though Havertz had a goal ruled out for offside during the second half. Toney and Mbeumo bullied Thiago Silva and Rüdiger, whose goal changed nothing. Moments later Toney and Mbeumo linked up and, as Chelsea’s midfield disappeared, Janelt ran through to lash a rising shot past Mendy.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Chelsea were all over the place. Eriksen made it 2-1, Toney released Janelt to score his second with a lovely dink and the rout was complete when poor defending from Rüdiger teed up Wissa.

Chelsea were stunned. Brentford could hardly believe it. They will not forget this win in a hurry.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
N'golo Kanté
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Vitaly Janelt
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Édouard Mendy
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Christian Nørgaard
Person
Thomas Tuchel
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stun#European#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

The Guardian

226K+
Followers
62K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy