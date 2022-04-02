ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid cases at an all-time high, free testing scrapped... so what will happen now?

By Robin McKie Science Editor
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Photograph: Kateryna Kon/Science Photo Library/Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

Almost 5 million people in the UK are now believed to have Covid-19, it was estimated last week – an all-time high figure for the disease which first struck the nation two years ago. Hospital admissions and deaths are also rising but not nearly so sharply, scientists added.

This sharp jump in case numbers is being driven by the virus variant BA.2 which is even more transmissible than the original Omicron version that swept the UK at the beginning of the year.

The latest wave comes just as the government has ended free testing for the virus and as the nation prepares to enjoy its Easter holidays. This prospect raises the fear that further increases in case numbers, followed by rises in hospital admissions and deaths, could afflict the UK.

But as other researchers have pointed out, spring has arrived and warmer weather will allow more and more people to mix out of doors where they are less likely to infect each other. The outcome is unclear, in short. So what is the likely trajectory of the disease for the rest of the year? And what key measures should be taken now to limit the spread of Covid-19?

Should mask-wearing regulations remain strict?

“I don’t think so, unless you are someone who is particularly vulnerable,” says Professor Paul Hunter, of the University of East Anglia. “The latest ONS characteristics survey doesn’t find much benefit of mask wearing any more – though that does not mean masks don’t work. It is probably just that people who haven’t been wearing masks are more likely to have had the infection already and so are less susceptible.”

This point was backed by Professor Rowland Kao, of Edinburgh University. “With all other restrictions pretty much removed, we have very little evidence that cloth masks, such as commonly worn, have much effectiveness against Omicron, due to its higher transmissibility.”

However, the vaccine expert Peter English argues that mask-wearing still has an important role to play in limiting the spread of Covid. “Masks are particular effective for source control – at preventing an infectious person from infecting others. And there are people who remain at high risk from Covid-19. They cannot protect themselves as well as they need to by wearing a mask themselves. They rely on others to protect them by masking up in enclosed public spaces.”

Can we expect UK infections to peak soon?

Yes, says Professor Sheila Bird, of Cambridge University. “With respect to Omicron BA.2, it will probably peak in the next couple of weeks in England and Wales to be followed in two to three weeks in terms of consequent Covid-mentioned deaths.”

In fact, infections may have peaked already, says Hunter. “My best guess is that they peaked around 21 March, but given that the ONS survey is a prevalence survey and always published a week behind we should not expect to see falling ONS estimates until next week at the earliest and probably not until the following Friday,” he added.

However, the picture is likely to be confusing, added Kao. “As testing goes down and surveillance is slowed or stopped, it will become very difficult to tell for sure.”

Are we likely to get a Covid-free summer?

No, says virologist Julian Tang, of Leicester University. “Covid-19 will persist through summer and into autumn – it has not become fully seasonal yet, unlike flu, which does disappear almost completely throughout spring and summer.”

The seasonal behaviour of flu also contrasts with those common colds that are caused by coronaviruses and which persist all year round – albeit at relatively low levels – but with peaks in autumn and winter, he added.

This point was backed by Hunter. “Even in the absence of a new variant, I suspect we will continue to see infections at a rate of a few tens of thousands a day, but most won’t be diagnosed and recorded.

“We are only diagnosing about one in seven to one in eight new infections now and this may drop. However the rate of hospitalisations per infection is lower than at any time and does seem to be continuing to fall, so hopefully we won’t see many Covid-19 hospitalisations during summer.”

Kao also warned that infection numbers were also likely to remain high. “We have to remember that for the bulk of people vaccinated last autumn, there will be a substantial drop in immune protection unless all adults are offered boosters. This combination means that it is likely that there will remain considerable Omicron infection circulating, though we still expect the overall level to drop compared to now.”

What direction should vaccine development take to protect us against future rises in cases and new variants?

A range of improvements in vaccines was highlighted by English, who pinpointed several key areas where efforts should be directed. “Current vaccines are very effective at preventing serious illness but if we are to prevent transmission, we need vaccines which are more effective at preventing transmission. Ideally, we would also have vaccines which induce longer-lasting immunity,” he told the Observer.

In addition, it would be helpful to develop new methods of vaccine administration such as nasal sprays and vaccines that have been updated to match circulating variants as well as Covid-19 vaccines which can be given in combination with flu vaccines.

“We may well require an annual vaccination against Covid-19 due to waning immunity – just as we do for influenza. It would make a lot of sense to combine the two in a single annual jab,” added English.

Big Mac Daddy
2d ago

Well everyone who seems to be getting it is vaccinated and boosted. So thankful for all those who fell for Fauci the Fraud. I'll keep my natural immunity.

stubborn rebel
2d ago

so what! good! do what you did before covid lies. take vitamins and cold meds and rest, have some chicken noodle. find your grown up pants and stop acting like weiners

Keith Charles Hicks
2d ago

More attempts at instilling fear into people, everyone is sick of this, let it go and stop making it news, no one cares!!!!

Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The Independent

Woman in UK diagnosed with potentially fatal Ebola-like disease Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever

A woman is receiving specialist care in London for a potentially fatal Ebola-like disease.Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease usually transmitted by ticks and livestock animals in countries where the disease is endemic.The patient, who had recently travelled to Central Asia, was diagnosed at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free Hospital in London.She is only the third known case of the fever in the UK, with prior cases reported in 2012 and 2014.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said the virus “does...
The Independent

What is Omicron XE? Symptoms of the new Covid variant as hundreds of cases found in UK

A new sub-variant of Omicron has been found in UK as the country battles a renewed surge of the coronavirus.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that 4.9 million people in the UK were infected with Covid-19 as of last weekend - a record high during the pandemic.The surge is cases is thought to be down to people mixing more freely since Covid restrictions were dropped and the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, known as Stealth Omicron. But now a further mutation has been detected that could be more transmissible, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.What do we know so...
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
