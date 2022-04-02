ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

8-year-old dies from injuries following assault

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Bruce Harrison
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrplQ_0exYePkD00

The Sheboygan Falls Police Department said the 8-year-old boy who was assaulted Wednesday has died from his injuries.

Police have identified him as Oliver Hitchcock. They said he died on Friday afternoon.

His uncle, Eric Hitchcock, said it's difficult to understand why someone would hurt Oliver.

"Just a great kid to be around. Always smiling and happy," said Hitchcock. "Oliver was a sweet boy, very intelligent."

According to police, Hitchcock was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday from his home at the Plank Trail Apartments.

Hitchcock's mother has been arrested but not yet formally charged. Police said she suffered self-inflicted wounds and was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries.

On Friday, she was booked in the Sheboygan County Jail, and police referred charges to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Police said they requested a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and a second charge of attempted homicide related to an incident within the household.

They're withholding her name until charges are filed.

Hitchcock's father and brother were on scene at the time of the assault, according to police. They say his father is the one who called 9-1-1 and performed life-saving measures on Hitchcock.

"This is something no family should ever have to go through," Sheboygan Falls Chief of Police Eric Miller said during the press conference.

Miller confirmed that there are no other suspects at this time, and an autopsy is scheduled for next week. However, police said the suspected cause of death is strangulation.

Miller said Hitchcock was a student in the Sheboygan Falls School District. Next week, the district is planning to have extra staff and counselors present to help students.

Superintendent Annalee Bennin said the district plans to speak with all students, but the message about Oliver's death will differ by grade level. He was a second-grader at Sheboygan Falls Elementary School.

"We have some tough days ahead for our families, our students and our staff," said Bennin.

Eric Hitchcock said it will be hard to live in a world without Oliver. But though he will no longer be here, he'll be saving other lives as an organ donor.

"Hopefully Oliver's death will provide life for eight other kids," said Hitchcock.

There is a GoFundMe for Oliver's family, which has already raised more than $17,000. To donate, click here.

You can watch the full Saturday press conference below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 8

tjmk
2d ago

This Tragedy Makes Me Sick.Condolences To The Family's, Friends and Response Teams. My Heart Is Broken. Rest In Peace Little Angel. 💔💔 🙏

Reply
3
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan Falls mother jailed, accused in boy's assault

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. - An 8-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition at Children's Wisconsin in Wauwatosa – and police say his mother is the person who hurt him inside a Sheboygan Falls apartment building on March 30. Officials revealed on Friday, April 1 that the mother was released...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Graphic video shows suspects shoot 16-year-old walking with young child in Racine

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near Albert and Marquette Streets in Racine on Sunday, March 20. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Graphic video obtained by CBS 58 appears to shows a vehicle pull over and two suspects are seen getting out. The suspects are seen shooting at a 16-year-old boy walking down the sidewalk who was holding hands with a young child, one suspect shoots point-blank at the victim. The child runs off in fear. Police say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
RACINE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Dayton Daily Magazine

The man who impregnated his 12-year-old girlfriend and was arrested when they went to hospital to give birth is sentenced

Last summer, the doctors were nothing but devastated when a 12-year-old girl, 9-month pregnant, showed in hospital to deliver her baby. She was together with her 24-year-old boyfriend and they were so happy to finally becoming parents. Their happiness didn’t last long because the doctors immediately called the police as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department says a woman accused of brutally beating her 8-year-old son has been released from the hospital. She is now in jail facing two charges of attempted intentional homicide. The second charge comes after witnesses described a previous incident. Because she has not been charged, police are not releasing her name.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Mom Who Blamed Toddler Son's Death On Road Rage Arrested

A Texas woman who blamed her toddler son’s death on road rage violence has now been arrested in connection with his fatal shooting. The Dallas Police arrested Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, on Thursday and charged her with tampering with physical evidence and endangering a child in connection with the Monday shooting of her 3-year-old son Jalexus Washington, a press release from the department states.
DALLAS, TX
wcbu.org

Sisters killed in Saturday two-vehicle crash near Tremont

The two people who were killed after a two-vehicle crash in rural Tremont on Saturday afternoon have been identified. 22-year-old Ashley Embree and 16-year-old Sarae Embree were pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. The sisters from Pequot Lakes, Minn. were passengers in...
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
NJ.com

Teenager found dead with gunshot wound inside N.J. home, authorities say

A teenager was found dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night inside a Trenton home, a Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson told NJ Advance Media. Police were called to the Liberty Street home just after 9 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, the office said. The boy, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
WISN

Acting Milwaukee mayor's brother charged in shooting

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mayoral candidate's brother has been charged in connection with a shooting. Allen Addison Jr., 37, of Milwaukee, was charged with one count each of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Addison...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy