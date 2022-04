On Sunday, April 10, 2022 enjoy the Piedmont Criterium. This day two of the Alabama Cycling Classic will be held on Sunday, April 10th in Piedmont. The Piedmont Criterium begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up around 3 p.m. with a total of eight races for the day. This will be a great day of food, vendors, and fun in downtown Piedmont during the City of Piedmont’s “Piedmont Criterium” bike race from 8 AM to 3 PM.

PIEDMONT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO