Suffolk, VA

Missing elderly Suffolk man last seen Saturday morning found

By Julius Ayo
 2 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say a missing elderly man last seen Saturday morning has been found.

According to police, 92-year-old Lynn Edward Smith left his home in Suffolk around 7 a.m. Saturday and is thought to be heading to Washington D.C.

Authorities have had no contact with Smith since he went missing.

Police say Smith is driving a dark blue 2008 Ford Fusion with DC tags of HP23176. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a dark blue sweatshirt, black suspenders and a black cap.

Smith is suffering from the early stages of dementia along with several medical conditions which require medication.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.

Lynn Edward Smith (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

