Food & Drinks

Cincy Beerfest returns to Duke Energy Center

By Madeline Ottilie
 2 days ago
Cincy Beerfest is back at the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend.

The event was previously scheduled for February but was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“It’s great just being able to be back in the convention center and seeing all of our friends,” said co-founder Matt King. “Everybody seems to be happy to be back.”

Doors open at noon on Saturday. Tickets purchased Saturday start at $60 and include 25 beer sample tickets. There are also food trucks and activities like a silent disco dance floor. The event is 21+.

More than 120 breweries have set up stations inside the convention center and there are more than 300 beer samples for guests to try.

The event supports Big Joe Duskin Music Education Foundation, which is dedicated to helping music programs in underfunded schools.

WTHI

Duke Energy awards Ivy Tech grant money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Duke Energy has awarded the Ivy Tech Foundation 10,000 dollars. The money will support an annual event called Cob & Cog. Over 700 students from 21 different high schools participate in the engineering and agriculture competitions. The educational event challenges students all while having fun. The...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
