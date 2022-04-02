ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp content with Liverpool position ahead of crunch Man City showdown

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtxrX_0exYcu7s00

Liverpool’s time at the top of the Premier League table was brief, but manager Jurgen Klopp insists they are in the position they wanted to be heading into next week’s pivotal clash with Manchester City.

A 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off saw the Reds return to top spot for the first time since September to put the pressure on City, who responded with a straightforward victory at Burnley to re-establish their one-point cushion.

But, having been 14 points adrift of their title rivals in January, Klopp is more than happy with where his team are now.

“I really appreciate the situation we are in. I told the boys yesterday, if somebody would have told us in the summer that end of March, early April (we would be) in the situation we are in – in all competitions, won one trophy and a full squad available – we all would have taken it, absolutely,” he said.

“The only better situation would have been – because in the cup competitions we couldn’t be further – if we are 20 points ahead of City, but that’s not possible actually.

“It’s all fine like it is, so now enjoy the situation. We are not favourite in one of the competitions we are in, but who cares? We will give it a try.

“You can’t give an inch, but being on top? I don’t think about that, I was happy to win the game.

“To keep in the title race we have to win our football games, it will be really tricky. The next Premier League game is a big one, we can’t hide from that.”

Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season via a first-half header and a late Fabinho penalty sealed a 10th successive Premier League victory, the Reds becoming the only club after City to achieve the feat five times.

For a couple of hours it put them two points ahead of their rivals, a remarkable turnaround from three months ago when being involved in a title race looked fanciful.

I didn't expect we would be flying. It is unlikely after the international break it will be the best game of the season

Jurgen Klopp

“Because we were 14 points behind City, that means you are in trouble with qualifying for the Champions League if the others are not 15 points away as well, or 20 points,” Klopp added.

“If you cannot become champions, we have to qualify for the Champions League and that’s why there was no reason to think about anything different.

“And the rest came then. We had no influence in that, we had no chance to influence City’s games since then.

“I saw some of them. Even when they didn’t win, the performance level was incredible. So we didn’t really think about it.

“We wanted to qualify for the Champions League, we wanted to come in the cup competitions as far as possible and if possible win it, of course.

“The rest just happened while we were trying to play the best football possible.

“We didn’t play the best football possible today but it was enough. I didn’t expect we would be flying – it is unlikely after the international break it will be the best game of the season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8C8z_0exYcu7s00

Defeat for Watford left them 18th in the table and still three points from safety, with Everton immediately above them having three matches in hand.

Manager Roy Hodgson was not too down-heartened by the loss, although he was particularly unhappy with the award of the late penalty after referee Stuart Atwell was advised by VAR to view Juraj Kucka’s challenge on Jota.

“It is the only sad moment for me today,” said Hodgson.

“VAR has done a lot of very good things since it has been introduced in English football, this year better than last year, but I still find it hard to see a situation where literally no-one sees the incident.

“Not one Liverpool player complained about being fouled, but the game is stopped in the 88th minute and they are given the chance to make it 2-0 and that leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth.

“Whether we would have got back is another matter but there was a possibility we would have got a chance.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

584K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Juraj Kucka
Boxing Scene

Marshall Rips Shields: You Can't Call Yourself GWOAT If You Can’t Perform, Get Knockouts

Savannah Marshall thinks Claressa Shields promises too much, delivers too little. Marshall, the WBO women’s middleweight titlist from Newcastle, England, has been on a collision course with Flint, Michigan’s Shields, who holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, for the past couple of years. The two signed deals with British broadcaster Sky last year with the idea that they would eventually meet in the ring, most likely later this year. Fueling their rivalry is the fact that Marshall has a win over Shields during their amateur days.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Fc#Reds#Diogojota18
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Man City vs Atletico Madrid prediction: How will Champions League quarter-final play out?

Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the pair’s Champions League quarter-final.Diego Simeone’s side knocked out Manchester United in the Round of 16 after a narrow second-leg victory at Old Trafford and will hope to again find their trip to the north west of England enjoyable.They are likely to face sterner opposition in the form of Manchester City, though.The Premier League leaders cruised to victory over Sporting CP to reach this stage as they again target the Champions League crown so far missing from their trophy collection.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool follow in glorious Champions League footsteps to Benfica

Liverpool’s road to glory has run through the Estadio da Luz before. The Merseyside club have won European football’s most prestigious trophy both times they have met Benfica in the quarter-finals. Jurgen Klopp’s team are aiming to make it a hat-trick, starting with the first leg of the last eight of the Champions League tonight in Lisbon.The two previous occasions were in the old European Cup. In 1978, Bob Paisley’s team lagged way behind in the title race at home and effectively had only one trophy left to play for when they arrived in Portugal. Six years later there were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Champions League quarter-final online

Benfica host Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, with the hosts hoping to pull off a consecutive smash and grab against another European heavyweight. Will the Reds get suckered in just the same or is the irresistible attack of the Prem's most in-form team too hot handle? Follow our guide on how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream online wherever you are in the world.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool do not see quadruple as a realistic target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that his team ever considered the quadruple as a realistic target.The Merseyside outfit head into the final two months of the season having won the Carabao Cup and with the possibility of also claiming the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League.But Klopp, who has seen his side lose just once in 20 matches in all competitions since the start of 2022, continues to play down a four-trophy campaign as a near-impossible feat.When asked by Peter Crouch on BT Sport whether the quadruple was ever a realistic ambition, he said: “No,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Here we go then. The next 12 days will make or break Manchester City's season - and they face a run of fixtures that I am excited about, but dreading at the same time. Pep Guardiola's side have done brilliantly to get to April and still be in the hunt for the Treble, but all three trophies are on the line in the next four games, against two extremely difficult opponents - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy