TRAC baseball preview: St. John's the team to beat after state semifinal run

The 2021 baseball season was arguably the best ever — top to bottom — in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, which saw four of its teams win 20 or more games, and three others record at least 11 wins.

And, for the first time, a TRAC team advanced to the state final four, with conference co-champion St. John's Jesuit reaching the Division I semifinals.

The Titans accomplished that feat under first-year head coach Sam Fischer, whose team shared the TRAC crown with Clay. Not far behind were third-place St. Francis de Sales and fourth-place Findlay.

For good measure, Central Catholic, which placed fifth, advanced to the Division II regional semifinals.

This season should also feature a tight race for the title, as several TRAC squads figure to contend near the top.

In a preseason poll of conference coaches, St. John's earned the favorite's label, receiving five of the eight first-place votes and 61 of a possible 64 voting points to place first.

“Last season, that group we had really did everything that our staff asked,” said Fischer, who had been hired to take over the St. John's program in 2020, a season which was canceled because of the pandemic. “They set the tone for the program and for things to come, and it really just carried over beautifully to this year.

“We've got young guys stepping up into roles, and inexperienced guys stepping stepping into roles. Last year just kind of showed them the way, and we jumped in this year and got going. We need to see what the new guys bring, and we're excited to see our returning guys build.”

Clay picked up two first-place nods, and was second in the poll with 57 points. St. Francis, which got the other first-place vote, was third at 48 points, and Findlay was fourth at 37.

“There's obviously talent across the league,” Fischer said. “We're going to have to come and play our game, set the tone that way, and let the baseball play out. If we focus on ourselves, and focus on our strengths, we have some good things to build on and continue doing. That will help keep us in that race, and at the top. That's where we want to be.”

Here is a look at all the teams in predicted order of finish.

ST. JOHN'S

■ Coach: Sam Fischer, second year.

■ Last year: 24-7 overall, 12-2 TRAC

■ Top players: Seniors Reece Magers, CF-P; Trey Lake, 2B-P; Carter Binkowski, 1B. Juniors J.P. Wagner, SS; Caleb Click, C.

■ Outlook: The Titans' formula for success this season will be the same as it was in 2021. Fischer views pitching, offense, and defense as steam strengths coming in. His chief concern is inexperience at some spots on the field and in the batting lineup. Wagner (.354, 25 RBI) is the top returning hitter, and Magers (.328) will also be relied upon for production at the plate. Someone will be needed to fill the shoes of last year's pitching ace, Jacob Davis.

“We are excited to watch the work these guys have put in translate on the field,” Fischer said. “Everything accomplished will be earned by these guys.”

CLAY

■ Coach: Jim Phillips, ninth year.

■ Last year: 22-6, 12-2

■ Top players: Seniors Jon Marsico, P; Donovan Coughlin, 1B; Jackson Kennedy, C; Spencer Fortier, IF. Anthony Barnes, P.

■ Outlook: The Eagles return five starters plus four other letter winners. Lost to graduation were last year's top hitter, Logan Heintschel and top pitcher, Trevor Jurski. But filling the void will be Coughlin (.355, 16 RBI) and Kennedy (.351, 20 RBI) offensively, and Narsico (2-0, 0.38 ERA) and Barnes (5-1, 1.88 ERA) on the hill. Phillips is optimistic about his team's pitching, defense, and team speed, but sees overall offensive potential as a question mark entering the season.

“After winning a share of the TRAC title last year, there is a buzz around the program,” Phillips said. “How we handle this attention will go a long way in determining if our teams reaches its potential. There is a lot of experience returning, and we will rely on that as we navigate the toughest schedule in our program's 95-year history. We will be battle-tested as we head down the stretch, and believe that iron sharpens iron. If this team stays together and focused, there is a lot out there to achieve.”

ST. FRANCIS

■ Coach: Tim Gerken, 16th year.

■ Last year: 20-9, 10-4

■ Top players: Seniors Carson Smith, P-1B; Jimmy Goodyear, P-utility; Kyle Owczarzak, OF-P. Juniors Josiah Erd, P-SS; Canaan Watts, OF.

■ Outlook: As he approaches his 16th season as head coach, and 36th overall with the program, Gerken will need to fill the void of an entire infield graduating. But, he expects the Knights' pitching staff to again be strong and deep. Team speed is plus, as is the team's overall athleticism. Erd (3-1, 1.62 ERA) and Goodyear (4-0, 0.93 ERA) head up the mound contingent, and Owczarzak is the top returning hitter (.356).

“The Knights should be right there battling for another TRAC title, and hopefully are able to make a run in the tournament,” Gerken said. “We are pretty solid on the mound, and I like our team speed and athleticism. It’s always a war in the Northwest District, and this year will be no different.”

FINDLAY

■ Coach: Ron Ammons, third year.

■ Last year: 20-9, 9-5

■ Top players: Seniors Sam Weihrauch, CF; Brayden Layne, 1B-OF; Blaine Ritzler, P-SS; Trace Robinson, P-IF. Junior Tucker Oliver, C-IF.

■ Outlook: The Trojans made a solid run at the TRAC title last season, but faded with a few key losses in the latter portion of the conference schedule. The highlight was reaching the D-I district final, where they lost a tough 3-2 battle with Bowling Green. The biggest loss to graduation was Ethan Franks, who batted .384 with 20 RBI, and was 5-1 pitching with an 0.85 ERA. Back to lead the Trojans offensively are Layne (.390, 17 RBI) Weihrauch (.333, 22 RBI). Ammons points to team speed and defense as strengths for the Trojans, and an inexperienced pitching staff as the chief concern.

“With a talented and deep senior class last season, our main task was to manage our talent,” Ammons said. “This year, the emphasis will be more focused on developing talent, especially on the pitching mound.”

CENTRAL CATHOLIC

■ Coach: Jeff Mielcarek, 36th year.

■ Last year: 14-11, 6-8

■ Top players: Seniors Trey Gray, C; Jace Sanchez, OF; A.J. Parker, 2B. Juniors Cody Markus, P-SS; Brayden Tressler, 3B.

■ Outlook: Back from the last year’s team to hopefully carry over some of that late-season momentum are five starters. The biggest loss was the graduation of TRAC batting champion Wilson Stopera at the top of the order. The hard-throwing Markus (4-2, 2.63 ERA, 57 strikeouts) is back to lead the mound corps, and Gray, Tressler, Sanchez, and Parker all bring experience and will be counted on as leaders. Mielcarek, the dean of TRAC head coaches, likes his team's infield defense and overall chemistry. Finding pitching depth to complement Markus will be a primary aim.

“I love our guys and the way they have approached this season,” Mielcarek said. “We have some big holes to fill from graduation, however we're cautiously optimistic that we will be able to compete with the top teams in our league and district.”

WHITMER

■ Coach: Brad Densmore, seventh year.

■ Last year: 11-16, 4-10

■ Top players: Seniors Nate Ganzel, IF-P; Grady Mee, SS; Logan Moss, P. Juniors Luke Fels, OF; Cayton Cardenas, P.

■ Outlook: Densmore enters his seventh season with four returning starters, plus six other letterwinners back. At the core, he sees defense and team speed as the best tools in that quest, but is uncertain about the Panthers' overall hitting prospects. The top returning hitters are Fels (.364) Ganzel (.351), and Mee (.296), and they will likely have to improve on those numbers to carry the Whitmer offense. Ganzel (3.35 ERA) is expected to lead the pitching staff will help from Moss and Cardenas, who will get increased innings this season.

“Coming off 2021, when we played in 11 extra-inning games, our guys have been motivated, and have had an excellent off-season,” Densmore said. “We return three of our top pitchers from last year, as well as some experienced position players plus great senior leadership. We will lean on that this season. In order to be more competitive, we need to maintain the work ethic and make improvements in run production.”

FREMONT ROSS

■ Coach: Jared King, fifth year.

■ Last year: 11-16, 3-11

■ Top players: Seniors Owen Wright, P-OF; Micah Olvera, P-OF-1B. Juniors Alejandro Melchor, P-3B; Adam Hrynciw, SS-2B; Brayden Guhn, C.

■ Outlook: The Little Giants have six returning starters and a total of seven seniors on their roster as they pursue a climb in the conference standings. As he begins his fifth season as head coach, King will rely heavily on the pitching of workhorses Wright (5-5 record, 67 2/3 innings, 2.07 ERA) and Melchor (4-3, 43 2/3 innings, 4.97 ERA). The top returning hitters are Olvera (.320) and Guhn (.292). A lack of depth, and hitting with runners aboard are potential trouble areas.

“We should continue to compete and find ways to win more games this year,” King said. “Our pitching staff has multiple guys that can provide a lot of quality innings. If we take better approaches with guys in scoring position, and find ways to score more consistently this year, we have a chance to surprise some people.”

LIMA SENIOR

■ Coach: Casey Reed, fifth year.

■ Last year: 5-24, 0-14

■ Top players: Seniors Skyler Williams, Utility-P; Reece Waithe, C-3B-P; Dalton Hahn, 2B-P. Sophomores Brandon Griffith, P-OF; Caiden Crawford, SS-P.

■ Outlook: The good news as Reed begins his fifth season trying to build the Spartans' program is that six starters return along with three other letterwinners. The bad news is that winning is tough in the TRAC, and Lima Senior has struggled since the conference was formed. If they are to make some strides in the win column this year, the Spartans will need increased contributions from their leaders. Williams (.328, 26 SB) is the top returning hitter, Waithe showed promise by batting .425 over the team's final 12 games in 2021, and Hahn led the team in RBIs. Griffith and Crawford are up-and-coming talents. Reed likes his team's speed and positional versatility, but is concerned with consistency and pitching inexperience.

“We return a lot of guys from last year's team that was extremely young,” Reed said. “While we're still young, we have some experienced guys that should help us go. We are finally to the point in our program where we can be selective with the guys we have on the varsity roster. We're looking to continue to grow as a team and play consistent, fundamental baseball.”