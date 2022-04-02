ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Above average Saturday

By Alana Brophy, Ryan Bittan
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy weekend, Utah! We have high pressure in control to start our weekend, so sunshine to start our Saturday with temperatures warming to above average.

Most in northern Utah will see highs in the low to mid 60s with the Wasatch Back getting upper 50s. Along the Wasatch Front, highs will be in the low 60s. Down south it will mainly be 60s with it getting into the upper 70s down in St. George. We will see an increased southerly flow ahead of a late day, dry cold front, so an 80 degree day is not out of the question in Washington County.

Starbucks unveils new drink

There will be a little more cloud coverage by the second half of the day because of the cold front. As we get into late Saturday and Sunday though, the front brings a little bit more energy and could see the potential for wet weather in central and southern Utah, with valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures Sunday will also come down across the board a little bit thanks to the cold front.

By Monday another disturbance will bring the potential for some wet weather in northern Utah from Monday into Tuesday before even cooler temperatures arrive. While we’ll have the potential for wet weather Sunday through Tuesday in spots, neither system is likely to see anything significant. We are looking at the potential for valley rain for the North late Monday into Tuesday, and the chance of some mountain snow showers. Following this series of disturbances, we get a quieter pattern for the second half of next week and a gradual warming trend.

Bottom Line? The weekend starts with warmth, then a series of disturbances will keep the state a bit unsettled into early next week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

