School nurses, counselors, librarians will receive $1K bonus from Newton

Jennifer Flake, school nurse at Berg Middle School, shows a "mood meter" used by students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. School nurses, counselors, librarians and other certified staff will be receiving a $1,000 retention bonus from the Newton Community School District. These 26 employees in Newton schools were not eligible for the governor's retention plan. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Twenty-six certified staff members in Newton schools are not eligible for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ $1,000 teacher retention plan, but the district received board approval on March 21 to provide those individuals with a one-time bonus for withstanding the hardships they encountered during the pandemic.

The governor’s bonus — paid for using federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds — is a means of saying “thank you” and of retaining educators “who stayed on the job through the pandemic and who will continue teaching next year.” But not everyone is able to receive the bonus.

School nurses, guidance counselors, librarians and instructional coaches cannot receive the governor’s bonus, which was also extended to child care workers and law enforcement officers. Tim Bloom, director of business services for Newton schools, said the district’s $1,000 bonus will also be paid out of ESSER funds.

Newton Community School District allocated $27,989 to go towards the retention bonuses of those 26 personnel. The district has about 230 employees. Bloom said the reason why the amount is not a flat $26,000 is because the school is factoring in the federal payroll tax deduction.

Before the district’s bonus was approved, school board member Travis Padget asked why some types of employees were left out of the governor’s retention plan. Iowa House Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton, was in attendance and said he did ask Reynolds that question but did not receive an answer.

Bloom said the governor’s plan identified the workers as non-essential because they were not in the classroom teaching every day, even though some Newton counselors might have been doing that. That is when Newton determined it could give out its own retention bonuses, provided the state approves the request.

“If it gets denied, we’ll seek other ways to be able to cover these,” Bloom said.

Padget said he is very aware of Newton’s taxation abilities and the district’s commitment to make responsible use of taxpayer dollars. But he wanted to know if approving the retention bonus amounted to the school board gifting out taxpayer money if it is not ESSER funds.

“Is it an expense we legitimately can do?” Padget asked before getting confirmations from Bloom and superintendent Tom Messinger.

Messinger added, “All the superintendents in our AEA (Area Education Agencies) were surveyed on this, what are they going to do. The vast majority did say that they’re going to go ahead and make sure all the certified staff members get the $1,000. I know most all the school districts … are going to do this.”

Addressing Padget’s earlier question about why some employees were left out of the governor’s plan, Messinger said superintendents in other school districts did reach out to Iowa Department of Education for a rationale. The response they received, he said, was: It is just the way it is.

Robyn Friedman, chair of the NCSD Board of Education, later told Newton News in a statement that all certified should benefit from the governor’s plan.

“The board vote reflects that we recognize that all certified staff should be incentivized equally with this governor’s financial incentive package, and we know it is important for district culture building for us to also recognize the need for quality in this situation,” Friedman said.

Jennifer Flake, school nurse for Berg Middle School, said nurses of all forms were in the trenches of the COVID-19 pandemic. School nurses may not have been working in emergency rooms or intensive care wards, but they were there for their students and the parents of the community.

To not be included in the governor’s retention plan felt like a “kick in the teeth,” Flake said, especially when Newton’s team of four school nurses were actively involved in the Return to Learn plan process and were working alongside public health for contact tracing throughout the year.

Flake said she is honored the school district values its nurses.

“After our Return to Learn (plan), us medical people were looked at differently, maybe more valued than we were before,” Flake said. “We’ve earned some value to the school system for the health of the kids. We really didn’t think we would get anything, but our district did take care of us and I’m very grateful for that.”

The pandemic was a “brutal” experience for Flake, who expects other school nurses like herself did “some soul searching” during that time. The positive culture between the school nurses and the district, she said, helped them get through that “dark time.” At times it felt like they were alone on an island.

“But you’re doing the greater good. And was it really worth it? Yeah,” Flake said. “Because the kids are our paycheck of the heart.”

