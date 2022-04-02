ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa: Hosts hold off rivals to move up to seventh in Premier League and boost European hopes

By Dan Sansom
SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves earned a deserved 2-1 derby win over Aston Villa to move up to seventh in the Premier League table and boost their hopes of European qualification. Jonny's thunderous strike (7) and Ashley Young's own goal (36) in the first half secured the three points for the hosts at Molineux as...

