Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night in Seminole County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Balmy Beach Drive at 11:45 p.m.
According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Semoran Boulevard.
Troopers said that for an unknown reason, the motorcyclist lost control, struck the median and was ejected from his bike.
The 41-year-old Apopka man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an active investigation.
