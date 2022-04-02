Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV.com News Staff)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday night in Seminole County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Balmy Beach Drive at 11:45 p.m.

According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Semoran Boulevard.

Troopers said that for an unknown reason, the motorcyclist lost control, struck the median and was ejected from his bike.

The 41-year-old Apopka man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group