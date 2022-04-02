ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Of The Best Country Music Walk-Up Songs To Get You Fired Up For Baseball Season

By Brady Cox
 2 days ago
Matt Turer/Springfield Cardinals

After having to hold our breaths for three months, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) finally nutted up and came to an agreement, ending the nerve-racking lockout that had us all wondering if we were even gonna have a season this year.

With that being said, the season is a go, and opening day is almost a week away.

Every time the baseball season rolls back around, I always find myself thinking about how badass it would be to step up to the plate against some of the best pitchers on the planet, hold my right hand up to the umpire while I dig into the batter’s box, with a hype walk-up song playing in the background.

Or making that long trek from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound, strutting up to my manager and catcher to a badass walk out song.

Of course, my MLB dreams were shattered when I realized I was only 4’7 in the seventh grade, and was incredibly average for my size at best, so I hung up the glove and cleats for some golf clubs, and eventually was able to get decent enough to play my way through college.

Anyways, enough about my 12-year-old pipe dreams.

I’m here to talk about some of the baddest of the bad potential walk-up country songs, ones that would get any MLB player ready to run through a brick wall when they step up to the plate:

“God’s Gonna Cut You Down” – Johnny Cash

“Fuss & Fight” – Koe Wetzel

“South On Ya” – Luke Combs

“Sleeping on the Blacktop” – Colter Wall

“B*tch” – Whiskey Myers

“Welcome to the Show”- Cody Johnson

“Chattahoochee” – Alan Jackson

“Broke Ass Kid”- Dylan Wheeler

“Natural Born Killer” – Josh Meloy

“Country As F*ck” – Paul Cauthen

“Long Hot Summer Day” – Turnpike Troubadours

“Watch You Burn” – Chris Stapleton

“Locomotive”- Miranda Lambert

“A Country Boy Can Survive” – Hank Williams Jr.

“Loud and Heavy”- Cody Jinks

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
