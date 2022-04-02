ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Gilchrist by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-02 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor road and pass conditions before you begin your travel. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order if you have plans to travel over Stevens Pass overnight through Tuesday morning. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County LATE SEASON WINTER STORM BRINGS HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES .Snow over the Cascade crest will continue to accumulate through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winter travel conditions will be likely along Highway 2 from Coles Corner to Stevens Pass. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and the weight of snow may down trees and power lines, leading to sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Reduced visibilities due to blowing snow may impact travel over Stevens Pass. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stevens Pass will likely have the highest snow amounts overnight into Tuesday morning.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
NBC News

Severe weather across the South

A massive fast-moving storm system produced more than 400 weather warnings across at least sixteen states and more than two dozen reported tornadoes. Now, millions along the East Coast are feeling the storm’s impact. March 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibility on area roadways.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...To 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 23:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: West Glacier Region HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...To 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects or shelter them in a safe location. Use extra caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Hettinger; Slope HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Adams, Bowman, Hettinger, and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Clark; Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring; Ouachita Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Clark, western Grant, Calhoun, Dallas, Ouachita and southeastern Hot Spring Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arkadelphia to near Cullendale. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Camden... Arkadelphia Fordyce... Hampton Bearden... Caddo Valley Leola... Sparkman Thornton... Carthage Prattsville... Poyen Harrell... Louann Gum Springs in Clark County... Jenkins Ferry State Park Hampton Municipal Airport... Dogwood Cullendale... Ellisville This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 70 and 82. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR

