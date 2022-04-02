ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Chad Steed Live in Oxford

By Local Events
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm come see Chad Steed live at Hooligan Harley-Davidson . You can enjoy live music and enjoy the Wolfpack on the grill!! Chad Steed is known for growing up in a small town in northeast Alabama, Chad Steed has been deeply rooted in music since childhood. Surrounded by the sounds of Folk, Blue Grass, Country, Southern Rock, and Gospel music, Chad quickly developed a love for all genres. Drawing much inspiration from his Southern Baptist upbringing, Chad’s soulful, gospel style pairs well with his country influences like Alabama and Travis Tritt.  In 2016, Chad left the world of higher education to pursue his love of performing. After nearly a decade in academia, Chad followed his passion and found himself at Dollywood, Dolly Parton’s Theme Park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. While at Dollywood, Chad performed on numerous stages and showcased his ability to engage audiences with his electric personality and captivating foot work. In 2018, Chad was nominated for an IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Award for Performer of the Year. Chad has continually been praised for his energy and charisma, bringing his southern charm and boyish excitement to every performance.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
The Boot

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Joe Diffie Wrote

Tulsa, Okla. native Joe Diffie was one of the most successful country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s, with 35 of his singles charting on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That included five No. 1 hits, his debut single "Home," 1991's "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," 1994's "Third Rock From the Sun" and "Pickup Man," and his 1995 track "Bigger Than the Beatles."
TULSA, OK
Calhoun County Journal

Sons of the Moon Live in Jacksonville

Come out on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 pm at Brother’s Bar in Jacksonville to enjoy Sons of the Moon. Sons of the Moon is proud to announce that they will be playing Brother’s Bar in Jacksonville April 9th. They have a great show lined up for that night, so make plans now to come join them for a great night of Classic Rock music from the 70s to the 90s. Son’s of the Moon is self described at “Rock n Roll. Nuff said” with Chris Kelly on Lead Vocals, Chris Jones, Lead/Rythym Guitar, Mike Foster – Rythym/Lead Guitar, and Ross Moses, Bass Guitar.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Taste of Country

The Judds Reuniting to Perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards

The Judds are reuniting to perform on television together for the first time in 20 years. People reports that the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd are slated to reunite for a live performance during the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The Judds will sing their 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge" in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville during the show on April 11, with Kacey Musgraves set to introduce their performance.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Travis Tritt
Daily Mississippian

Oxford: A happy place to land

Happy Landing, a folk pop band, started their roots in Oxford and will take the stage at Proud Larry’s March 25 at 8 p.m. Matty Hendley, the lead singer and creator of the band, said that Happy Landing encapsulates youth and the feeling of joy. “All the songs give...
OXFORD, MS
Calhoun County Journal

Easter Egg Hunt in Anniston

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm there will be an Ester Egg Hunt at Oakridge Baptist Church – Blue Mountain 3224 Oakridge Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. This is an Easter Egg Hunt for all children and their families. They would like to invite everyone to come join them. There will be free food, fun, and fellowship. From the church “Visit us for Sunday School during the hours of 10:00 to 10:40 am. Follow up with singing out to joyful noises with our choir. Specials are welcome to sing if requested in time. Sermon starts at 11:00 every Sunday. We’d love to have your visit & even bring a friend. God Bless!”
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Fling Sunday

On Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at 10:00 am come join the Spring Fling at Munford Baptist Church 326 1st Ave N, Munford, AL 36268. They have described the event as “The Resurrection of Jesus is the greatest event in human history so we are getting ready to celebrate Easter by hosting our Spring Fling Sunday!! […]
MUNFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Amusement Park#Gospel Music#Blue Grass#Country#Dollywood#Iaapa
The Boot

‘Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler’ Concert Film Captures His Farewell Show

The star-studded tribute concert that honored Kenny Rogers in 2017 will be released as a DVD/CD combo this spring. Taking place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 25, 2017, the show served to honor Rogers and mark his farewell to music. The concert featured performances of Rogers’ biggest hits from fellow country singers, and it was the final time the singer performed onstage with Dolly Parton prior to his passing in March 2020.
MOVIES
Calhoun County Journal

Spring Festival 2022 in Piedmont

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 the Dugger Mountain Memory Care and Senior Independent Living Apartments will hold Spring Festival 2022. This will be a community-wide Spring Festival with vendors, food trucks, prizes, music, a radio broadcast, games, a bouncy house and Easter Egg Hunts for children and Senior Adults!
PIEDMONT, AL
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte was an “eager-to-please town” back when we last hosted the Final Four

The first and last time Charlotte hosted a men’s Final Four was in 1994, out at the old Charlotte Coliseum off Billy Graham Parkway near the airport. On April 4 that year, Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 to win the national title. It was a weekend filled with parties and celebrities. President Bill Clinton, for instance, […] The post Charlotte was an “eager-to-please town” back when we last hosted the Final Four appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Joins CMT Awards Lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards. According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Calhoun County Journal

Joint Fraternity Musicale in Jacksonville

Monday, April 4, 2022 at 7:30 pm join the sororities and fraternities of JSU for a night of fun. At 109 Gayle Ave SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 visitors can enjoy a night of performances from the three professional music fraternities at Jacksonville State University: Delta Omicron, Sigma Alpha Iota, and Phi Mu Alpha! The musicale will feature members of each group performing solos, duets, small ensembles, and join together in a full Joint Wind Ensemble conducted by JSU Faculty Member, Mr. Blair Calloway. See you there!
JACKSONVILLE, AL
CMT

Pics: “Uncle” Luke Bryan Takes Dierks Bentley’s Kids Fishing

That’s uncle Luke Bryan to you – at least it is if you’re Dierks Bentley’s kids. Bentley posted photos over the weekend of his two youngest children fishing on the lake with Bryan. The post shows two photos of Bryan helping Bentley’s son Knox on the boat. The first photo is Bryan helping Know hold up his bass and the other is the “Up” singer holding him steady as he fishes off the edge of the boat. The third picture is of Bentley’s youngest daughter Jordan proudly displaying her catch.
RELATIONSHIPS
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy