‘They Don’t Know Bo’: Bo Jackson Forgives ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Who Missed Question About Him

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

The dual-sport icon was gracious after a nearly unforgivable mistake.

A trio of Jeopardy! contestants flubbed a question regarding Heisman Trophy winner and iconic dual-sport athlete Bo Jackson in an episode earlier this week, becoming just the latest sports-related blunder on the classic game show.

A clip from a recent episode of Jeopardy! went viral this week when the show’s host, Mayim Chaya Bialik, read the clue from the multi-sport athlete category: “He won the Heisman at Auburn, ran for 221 yards in one game for the Raiders and was an AL All Star.”

The three contestants didn’t even make a guess, responding instead with silence. The game resumed from there, though surely sports fans everywhere were screaming the answer from their living rooms.

Although the fact that not one of the contestants was familiar with one of the most memorable sports figures of the last five decades was surprising and borderline unforgivable, Jackson himself found it in his heart to forgive the players for not knowing the clue was about him.

“I just wanted to let y’all know that I forgive each one of them,” Jackson joked on Twitter Friday.

It’s a remarkably gracious response from Jackson, whose accomplishments should garner him household recognition, especially from those who participate on game shows. However, in the heat of the moment, coming up with any answer on Jeopardy! can be difficult and the College Football Hall of Famer seemed to recognize that.

At least now, it’s safe to say that Joey, Candace and Jackie will remember the name “Bo Jackson” for the rest of their lives.

Sports Illustrated
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Announces Plan To Retire

One of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League will be retiring this year. Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team, reportedly announced on Instagram Live on Saturday night that he plans on retiring soon. The 38-year-old...
NFL
