Cavs Final Injury Report Against The Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their finalized injury report for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in New York City to play an afternoon game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, and for the game they have finalized their injury report.

The final injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Cavs enter the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-35 record in the 77 games that they have played this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball