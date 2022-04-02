Albany Recreation and Parks Spring Break Camp kicks off Monday

ALBANY — Albany Recreation and Parks will host its 2022 Spring Break Camp Monday-Friday, from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at four ARPD Community Centers.

Each location will feature a special theme for the five days of the camp: Camp Active, Camp Fun-Fit, Camp Skill, and Camp Safari.

Registration is open and available to participants ages 7-14. Camp activities will include fitness challenges, arts and crafts, sports, games, active listening sessions, and visits from special guest speakers. Participants will receive a customized 2022 Spring Break Camp T-shirt to remember their adventures, including a visit to the Museum of Arts & Sciences in Macon on the final day of camp.

To register, interested persons can visit arpd.recdesk.com online. The 2022 Spring Break Camps have limited participant spaces available and may differ by location. Registration for each camp location will remain open until the final day of camp or until they have reached capacity.

The daily rate for the camp is $5 each day. Register at https://bit.ly/ARPDRecDeskPrograms. Full camp rate is $25.

For additional information, contact Recreation and Parks Events and Marketing Coordinator Alexandra Brown at (229) 444-8849 or send an e-mail to abrown@albanyga.gov.