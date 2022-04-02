Bikers come together in Brooklyn to honor people with autism

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first annual Bikers Against Autism Run was held Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Organized by the Hustle Kingz Charitable Organization, bikers from the tri-state area and beyond rode to honor the autistic community.

“Today is World Autism Day. The motorcycle community has a lot of children who are autistic … It’s a day we want to honor those parents, those children,” Jose Rosario, event organizer, said.

The event kicked off at the Pistons Motorcycle Clubhouse at 3 p.m., where a BBQ and raffle fundraiser were held for My Time Inc., a support group for parents of children with autism who receive mental, physical and spiritual counseling.

“Some of these parents are raising adult children, and a lot of parents have had to leave their jobs. So we want to make a difference. We want to give back,” Rosario said.

Participants mounted their bikes and rode out to the Steeple Park Parachute at Luna Park in Coney Island, which was reopened Saturday , where a parachute was lit up in honor of the autistic community to let them know that inclusivity and support are strong in Brooklyn.

“It’s OK to be a little different. There’s no judging. You can come out here and be you. You’re free,” Hayde Santiago, a mother of a child with autism, said.

Organizers said they hope to continue the event for years to come.

