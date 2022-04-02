ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Bikers come together in Brooklyn to honor people with autism

By AJ Jondonero, Steve Kuzj
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmbS2_0exYa09N00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first annual Bikers Against Autism Run was held Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Organized by the Hustle Kingz Charitable Organization, bikers from the tri-state area and beyond rode to honor the autistic community.

“Today is World Autism Day. The motorcycle community has a lot of children who are autistic … It’s a day we want to honor those parents, those children,” Jose Rosario, event organizer, said.

The event kicked off at the Pistons Motorcycle Clubhouse at 3 p.m., where a BBQ and raffle fundraiser were held for My Time Inc., a support group for parents of children with autism who receive mental, physical and spiritual counseling.

“Some of these parents are raising adult children, and a lot of parents have had to leave their jobs. So we want to make a difference. We want to give back,” Rosario said.

Participants mounted their bikes and rode out to the Steeple Park Parachute at Luna Park in Coney Island, which was reopened Saturday , where a parachute was lit up in honor of the autistic community to let them know that inclusivity and support are strong in Brooklyn.

“It’s OK to be a little different. There’s no judging. You can come out here and be you. You’re free,” Hayde Santiago, a mother of a child with autism, said.

Organizers said they hope to continue the event for years to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Linda Thomas
1d ago

I am a mother of a 36 year old Autistic son. From the bottom of my heart ❤️ I thank you!! All I ever wanted is for him to be viewed as who he is. He is special and unique!!! You have greatly contributed to the ability of people like my son to feel accepted. As it should be. Your kindness and generosity of spirit shine through!!!

Reply
5
Related
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced. MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOV 9

Organizations come together to help homeless

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH — A local fundraiser bringing together different nationalities to help the homeless. The Friendship Room of Steubenville and Scaffidi's Restaurant and Tavern hosted the evening's festivities. "I have never seen in my years as a caterer where there's so much love and outpouring of support from...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Herald Community Newspapers

Classes come together for inspirational doodling lesson

Ilene Fox, a second-grade teacher at Norman J. Levy Lakeside Elementary School in Merrick, never expected her husband, Allan, to die last December. Allan always had a knack for art and music, and last summer he published a book called “Doodles Volume One,” on the power of inspirational doodling, hoping to spread a positive message through simple drawings.
MERRICK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coney Island#Bikers Against Autism Run#Bbq#My Time Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes 11-year-old girl on Queens street: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who groped a young girl on a Queens street, according to the NYPD. The suspect approached the 11-year-old girl in the vicinity of 43rd Avenue and 97th Place and grabbed her butt, police said. The assault happened around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Baby slashed during domestic dispute at Long Island home: police

EAST MEADOW (PIX11) — A baby was slashed during a domestic incident at a home on Long Island Wednesday evening, Nassau police said on Thursday. Authorities were called to the home on Cooper Driver in East Meadow around 6:30 p.m. Arriving officers found the 18-month-old girl with a slash wound to her arm as well […]
EAST MEADOW, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs 13-year-old girl outside Bronx deli: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group brutally attacked a 13-year-old girl and stole her shoes and her cellphone outside a Bronx bodega this week, police said Friday. The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects, who are believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. According to police, two males and one […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy