WWE SmackDown Sees Ratings & Viewership Increase for WrestleMania 38 Go-Home Show

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO