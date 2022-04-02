ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Sees Ratings & Viewership Increase for WrestleMania 38 Go-Home Show

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Numbers were up across the board for the last stop to WrestleMania 38. The show...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
CNET

WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Live Updates and Ratings

Stone Cold Steve Austin will face off with Kevin Owens on Peacock, and Ronda Rousey is challenging for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship. The biggest show in professional wrestling is upon us. Night 1 of WrestleMania will feature two women's championship matches: Ronda Rousey challenges for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, while Raw Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
411mania.com

The KO Show Turns Into a No Holds Barred Match at Wrestlemania, Steve Austin Wins (Pics, Video)

As expected, the segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin turned into a fight at Wrestlemania. However, it became something more, as Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. Austin accepted, a referee came down and the match was on. The two brawled all around ringside, and Austin took several bumps, including a stunner from Owens. However he avoided a chair shot and hit a stunner of his own to get the victory.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Retains Smackdown Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Ronda Rousey may have won the Royal Rumble, but she did not win the Smackdown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. Rousey did have the match won on several occasions and even made Flair tap out while the referee was down. However, Flair kicked Rousey in the face as she tried to help the referee and retained the title.
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
The Independent

WrestleMania 38: What time does WWE start and where can I watch it?

WrestleMania 38 takes centre stage in late-night viewing across the weekend, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.Logan Paul and The Miz beat Rey Mysterio and brother Dominik on the opening night of action, with Stone Cold Steve Austin also beating Kevin Owens in thrilling style.WWE icon Charlotte Flair also engineered victory against Ronda Rousey in a headline-grabbing act, while Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair claimed the Raw Women’s title.Sunday night will see the Raw Tag Team and Women’s Tag Team titles up for grabs, as well as the Winner Takes All unification match featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.Here’s...
WWE
ComicBook

WrestleMania 38 Night Two's Match Order Reportedly Confirmed

WrestleMania 38 rolls on tonight with Night Two inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match order for the show has reportedly been confirmed via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. As expected, the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Winner Take All Match for both the WWE and Universal Championships will close out the show. And just like the night before, the show will open with a tag title match as RK-Bro will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against both Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
WWE
FanSided

WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
411mania.com

Becky Lynch on the Constant Battle of Mental Health, Praises Big E

– Speaking to Rick Ucchino for Cagesideseats.com, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch spoke about the issue of mental health and praised Big E for opening speaking on the issue. Below are some highlights:. Becky Lynch on support from the fans and the issue of mental health: “That means...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Austin Theory Says This Feels Like His First WrestleMania, Sami Zayn Talks Match With Johnny Knoxville

– Austin Theory is competing in his second WrestleMania tonight, but he says it feels like it’s his first time. Theory spoke with Ariel Helwani ahead of tonight’s show and talked how, despite the fact that he and Angel Garza challenged for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36, this is his first full WrestleMania experience since that previous show was at the WWE Performance Center. You can see the full video below:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two Attendance Notes

WWE announced 78,453 fans in attendance for Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. For the second night in a row, the announced attendance was much lower than the number of tickets distributed as WrestleTix reports that 65,653 tickets were out. WWE usually boosts their attendance...
WWE

