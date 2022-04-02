Lindenhurst community wholeheartedly embraces its new Hummus Fit eatery

Ahhh … the heady aroma of spiced, marinated and roasted lamb or chicken! Even better when folded lovingly into warm pita rounds with cool lettuce, and perhaps some crunchy chunks of cucumber and onion. The fire-roasted meats can also be served in strips with rice or presented on a skewer with onions, tomatoes, green peppers, button mushrooms and who knows what else. Most of these savory delights are finished with a light and creamy yogurt mixture redolent of garlic and mint. Gyro, shawarma and kebobs are delectable representations of Mediterranean street food – particularly the Middle East. A variation on the theme is the döner kebab, a combination of meats shaved from a rotating cone that roasts and marinates the product. It’s a street-food hit in Turkey. And we can get it right here in the Cape Region.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO