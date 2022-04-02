ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 Pre-Show: NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The livestream has begun for today’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show. Today’s...

411mania.com

PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
Person
Dakota Kai
411mania.com

The KO Show Turns Into a No Holds Barred Match at Wrestlemania, Steve Austin Wins (Pics, Video)

As expected, the segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin turned into a fight at Wrestlemania. However, it became something more, as Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. Austin accepted, a referee came down and the match was on. The two brawled all around ringside, and Austin took several bumps, including a stunner from Owens. However he avoided a chair shot and hit a stunner of his own to get the victory.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Championship At WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is your new WWE RAW Women’s Champion. Tonight’s WrestleMania 38 Night One event saw Belair defeat Becky Lynch to become the new champion. This is the first red brand reign for Belair. Lynch became champion on the October 22 SmackDown after a championship exchange with Charlotte Flair, who received the SmackDown Women’s Title. The exchange was done due to the WWE Draft. Lynch had won the blue brand title from Belair at SummerSlam last August, defeating her in a 26 second return match. Lynch held the red brand title for 161 recognized days.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Unifies the WWE and Universal Championships By Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. "The Tribal Chief" finally picked up his first win over "The Beast" at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar's attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Retains Smackdown Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Ronda Rousey may have won the Royal Rumble, but she did not win the Smackdown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. Rousey did have the match won on several occasions and even made Flair tap out while the referee was down. However, Flair kicked Rousey in the face as she tried to help the referee and retained the title.
WWE
411mania.com

Note On Brock Lesnar’s Status For Tonight’s Raw

A new report has an update on whether we’re likely to see Brock Lesnar on Raw tonight. According to Fightful Select, Lesnar is not scheduled for the show and internal plans had him heading back home by this afternoon after he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 night two.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.
WWE
411mania.com

The Miz and Logan Paul Defeat Mysterios At Wrestlemania, Miz Turns On Paul After (Pics, Video)

Another celebrity gets another win at Wrestlemania, as Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul showed off some wrestling ability in the match, with highlights including the Buff Blockbuster, the three Amigos and a frog splash. Eventually, Miz allowed Paul to take the 619 and a frog splash from Dominik before he broke up the pin and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey to win.
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Beats AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 After Damian Priest Appears, Styles Cut During Entrance (Clips)

Edge defeated AJ Styles on night two of WrestleMania 38, but it took Damian Priest to make it happen. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Styles on Sunday’s show after a lengthy match that saw the two countering and kicking out of each other’s moves. Styles was set to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm when Priest appeared and distracted him long enough for Edge to recover. Edge then speared a leaping Styles for the pin. Priest and Edge then revealed they were allied, and posed together after the match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

New Title Belt Unveiled At NXT Stand & Deliver

WrestleMania weekend is always exciting for wrestling fans, and the stars of NXT gave fans plenty to talk about at NXT Stand & Deliver. The show featured a number of title changes, but Mandy Rose was able to retain the NXT Women’s Title. Mandy Rose successfully defended her championship...
WWE

