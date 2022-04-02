Indiana man taken into custody following a pursuit on I-80

Indiana State Police have released the name of a man taken into custody Thursday following a pursuit on I-80 in Lake County.

Carldale DeAngelo Hunter, 32, from Hammond, Ind. was spotted by officers in Gary driving a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery that happened in Illinois on Wednesday. After several attempts to use spike strips and a pit maneuver by law enforcement to stop the fleeing man, he abandoned the car and was then taken into custody on foot.

Hunter is being held at the Lake County Jail. He is being held without bond and charged with multiple counts of reckless driving, felony counts of resisting law enforcement and many other charges. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant with full expectation for parole violation from a previous robbery sentence.