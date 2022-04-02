Flight attendant charged with possession of child pornography bailed out of jail

A flight attendant charged with possession of child pornography has bailed out of jail after appearing for a bond hearing yesterday in Rolling Meadows.

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart in a press release said that 39 year-old Adam Schall, who lives in Pewaukee, Wis., was taken into custody Wednesday after arriving at O'Hare Airport. Schall is accused of sending and receiving sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 on his cell phone.

The Cook County Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit had linked Schall, formerly of Skokie, Ill., to multiple images and videos of child pornography found on a social media account in connection with a separate child pornography investigation that was initiated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip.