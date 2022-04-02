20 storage units burglarized in Nottingham, armed individuals threaten Middle River employee

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week.

At just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, three individuals cut through a fence and entered a location in the 8100-block of Perry Hill Road in Nottingham (21236).

The suspects then broke into twenty storage units and stole multiple items that were inside of them.

At just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, two individuals entered a business in the unit block of Compass Road in Middle River (21220).

The suspects pointed a weapon at an employee, then fled the scene.

Photo via Unsplash

