ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

NJ man arrested after crime spree ends in crash of stolen vehicle

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTIvC_0exYYPsn00

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was arrested Friday after partaking in several crimes in a span of less than an hour, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The 54-year-old East Orange man, Howard Parks, began his crime spree at a Walmart in Flanders just after 12 p.m. Parks allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot, making threats of murder to get the car, officials said.

Just twenty minutes later, Parks allegedly drove to a nearby Wells Fargo Bank where he handed a note to a teller demanding money. Parks fled the scene before he was able to get any cash, authorities said.

Less than ten minutes after the attempted bank robbery, Parks was involved in a car crash in Randolph near the intersection of Eland Avenue and Route 10. The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash, officials said.

After the collision, Parks allegedly tried to steal another vehicle but was unsuccessful as he was arrested at the scene.

Parks faces multiple charges including first degree robbery and two counts of first degree carjacking.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Five arrested in teenage crime spree in Lee County

Five people were busted after authorities say they went on a crime spree. The violent offenses include a single-vehicle crash, a hit-and-run crash, two stolen vehicles, a police chase and numerous burglaries. It began on March 9, when three men and one woman entered a store and stole an employee’s...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
East Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, NJ
City
Flanders, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
East Orange, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Crime Spree#Murder#Wells Fargo Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Newark Crash With Stolen Car (DEVELOPING)

Two people were dead in a crash involving a stolen car early Thursday, March 31 in Newark, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred at West Peddle Street and Elizabeth Avenue. The driver of the stolen car was apparently at large but other arrests were made, initial reports say. This is a...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

New Jersey boy, 12, dies of fentanyl overdose after cleaning uncle's drug paraphernalia, prosecutors say

A New Jersey man has been arrested, accused of causing his 12-year-old nephew’s overdose death by forcing him to clean up drug paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Troy Nokes, 35, was hit with a slew of charges Monday, including first-degree aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection with the death of his nephew, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Gloucester Township Police announced in a news release.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy