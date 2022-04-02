NJ man arrested after crime spree ends in crash of stolen vehicle

MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man was arrested Friday after partaking in several crimes in a span of less than an hour, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The 54-year-old East Orange man, Howard Parks, began his crime spree at a Walmart in Flanders just after 12 p.m. Parks allegedly stole a vehicle from the parking lot, making threats of murder to get the car, officials said.

Just twenty minutes later, Parks allegedly drove to a nearby Wells Fargo Bank where he handed a note to a teller demanding money. Parks fled the scene before he was able to get any cash, authorities said.

Less than ten minutes after the attempted bank robbery, Parks was involved in a car crash in Randolph near the intersection of Eland Avenue and Route 10. The driver of the other vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries from the crash, officials said.

After the collision, Parks allegedly tried to steal another vehicle but was unsuccessful as he was arrested at the scene.

Parks faces multiple charges including first degree robbery and two counts of first degree carjacking.