Sarasota, FL

Kansas Rowing Competes at Sunshine State Invite

kuathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas rowing advanced all five boats to the second day of racing at the Sunshine State Invite in Sarasota, Fla, on Saturday, April 2. The competition started on Friday afternoon, when the 2 Varsity 4+ took to the water and finished with a time of 7:43.40....

kuathletics.com

