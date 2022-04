Just two days after Sony announced its Game Pass equivalent for the PlayStation, Microsoft is now looking to hit back with a new offering for the Xbox subscription plan. According to new reports, the gaming giant is now looking to launch a family plan for Xbox Game Pass that’ll allow up to five different players to access the same account. The move marks a big departure from its current format, which only allows one user per account. Although you’re able to add a second Xbox console to the subscription plan, the primary account holder still needs to be signed in for the second player to access those games. A family plan would make things much more convenient for those who might not necessarily be online at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO