ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing Ukrainian Photojournalist Maks Levin Found Dead In Combat Zone

By Hilary Hanson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FlcV_0exYWLF100

Ukrainian photojournalist and filmmaker Maksim “Maks” Levin has been found dead after going missing last month.

Levin’s body was found in the village of Huta Mezhyhirska in the Vyshhorod district ― an area that’s been shelled heavily by Russian forces ― where he had been reporting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement that Levin was killed by gunshots fired by members of the Russian military, ﻿The Associated Press reported . An investigation into his death is underway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnVeN_0exYWLF100 Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin in Kyiv on May 5, 2019.  (Photo: Genya SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images)

The Kyiv-born Levin, 40, is survived by his wife and four sons. He had worked with numerous Ukrainian media outlets as well international news organizations, including The Associated Press, Reuters and the BBC.

“Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013,” Reuters global visuals managing editor John Pullman said in a statement . “His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism.”

Levin’s friends and colleagues sounded the alarm last month after he headed to photograph the Vyshhorod district and disappeared. He had been traveling with a colleague, Oleksiy Chernyshov, whose location is now unknown, The New York Times reported .

Levin joins the growing number of journalists who have been killed in the war. Ukrainian camera operator Yevhenii Sakun was killed when Russian forces shelled a TV tower in Kyiv. Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and contractor Oleksandra Kuvshynova were both killed in Horenka, a city outside Kyiv. U.S. filmmaker Brent Renaud was fatally shot in Irpin. And Oksauna Baulina , a Russian journalist who left her successful career as a fashion editor to become a Kremlin-critical reporter, was killed when Russians shelled Kyiv.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 9

dddddd555444333
2d ago

So many lives lost due to this unnecessary violence of war 💔

Reply
9
HuffPost
HuffPost

21K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

9M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Injured Russian soldiers freeze and appear terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for Putin’s Ukraine invasion

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin's Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General's enthusiasm, the young soldiers -...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maksim
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photojournalist#Ukraine#International News#Ukrainian#Huta Mezhyhirska#Russian#The Associated Press#Getty Images#Reuters#The New York Times
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Pure brutality’: Ukraine finds half-burned civilians in mass graves shot in ‘back of their heads’

Mass graves with civilians tied up and “bullet holes at the back of their heads” have been found in areas where Russian troops are pulling back, the Ukraine government says.The spokesman for the invaded country’s president revealed the full horror uncovered as Vladimir Putin’s forces abandon attempts to conquer Kyiv, in nearby cities such as Bucha.“These images really are heartbreaking,” said Sergey Nikiforov, the spokesman for Volodymyr Zelensky, condemning the “pure brutality” laid bare.“We found mass graves filled with civilians. We found people with their hands and with their legs tied up and with bullet holes at the back...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
HuffPost

HuffPost

21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy