Loose Women's Penny Lancaster 'tops the show's rich list as she earns £15M in a single year - while Stacey Solomon nets £12,000 for one Instagram post'

The Loose Women are on daytime television almost every weekday of the year.

And this week it emerged panellist Stacey Solomon, 32, earns an impressive £3,000 per episode, while she banked an estimated £2.5 million last year overall from social media endorsements and other presenting work.

But Stacey isn't the only star of the ITV show with an impressive earning power, with others making wise investments and signing up for brand deals.

Winning: Loose Women's Penny Lancaster 'has topped the show's rich list as she earns £15M in a single year - while Stacey Solomon nets £12,000 for one Instagram post'

A TV source told The Sun that Stacey has 'immense' earning power having 'carved out a real niche' which means companies are 'desperate to work with her'.

However, with Stacey currently taking time out from her television duties while on maternity leave after welcoming baby daughter Rose in October, she's not currently at the top of the Loose Women rich list.

With her fellow stars such as Frankie Bridge, 33, taking part in shows such as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year and with Coleen Nolan having had a successful career with her family pop group The Nolans, all the ladies have been raking in the cash.

Star power: Loose Women panellist Stacey reportedly earns £3,000 per episode, while she banked an estimated £2.5million last year, earning a place on the show's rich list

Cushty: Frankie Bridge, 33, comes in behind Penny in second place, worth an estimated £9m

LOOSE WOMEN RICH LIST 2022

1. Penny Lancaster, 51, (£15.2m)

2. Frankie Bridge, 33, (£9m)

3. Kaye Adams, 59, (£6.8m)

4. Coleen Nolan, 57, (£4.3m)

5. Ruth Langsford, 62, (£4m)

6. Brenda Edwards, 53, (£3.8m)

7. Janet Street-Porter, 75, (£3.5m)

8. Stacey Solomon, 32, (£3.5m)

Topping the rich list is the wife of rocker Sir Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster, 51, with an impressive £15.2 million.

The former model, who also volunteers special constable with the police, has been on the Loose Women panel since 2014 and took part in Celebrity MasterChef.

She is a mother of two to children Aiden, 11, and Alistair, 16, with Sir Rod, and splits her time between their two mansions, a £4.65 million home in Essex and another posh pile in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Meanwhile, Frankie Bridge comes in behind Penny in second place, being worth an estimated £9 million.

The former pop star finished in third place in last year's I'm A Celeb behind Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson and winner, former Emmerdale star Danny Miller.

Frankie is the highest earning member of her ex band The Saturdays thanks to her television work, having also previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

She is married to football pundit Wayne Bridge, 41, who she shares children Parker, eight, and Carter, six, with.

In third place, Journalist Kaye Adams, 59, is said to be worth around £6.8 million, with the broadcaster often anchoring Loose Women.

She has been on the show for several stints since 1999 but has also had a number of other presenting gigs, including The Wright Stuff, Good Morning Britain, This Morning and Celebrity MasterChef.

Meanwhile, Coleen Nolan, 57, comes in fourth place, with the singer reportedly being worth £4.3 million.

Show stars: Journalist Kaye Adams, 59, is said to be worth around £6.8m, with the broadcaster often anchoring Loose Women, Coleen Nolan, 57, comes in fourth place

She had a pop career with her sisters in The Nolans for 20 years until 1994 and has been a regular on Loose Women since 2000.

Coleen has also appeared on This Morning, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother and has starred in a number of work-out DVDs.

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford, 62, is said to be worth £4 million, although she is on a break from Loose Women at the moment.

Programme favourite: Ruth Langsford, 62, is said to be worth £4m, although she is on a break from Loose Women at the moment

Companies House files for her business Hey Ho Ltd suggest last year she earned £2,092,863.

And Ruth, who is married to fellow TV presenter Eamonn Holmes, 62, has targeted the over-60s market for brand deals, selling her own line of clothing for the age bracket on shopping channel QVC.

She also fronts a campaign for £300 circulation booster and foot massager Revitive and has starred in adverts with Eamonn for an equity release firm.

Cash in the bank: Meanwhile, Brenda Edwards, 53, is said to be worth an impressive £3.8 million having joined the show in 2019

Meanwhile, Brenda Edwards, 53, is said to be worth an impressive £3.8 million.

The star joined Loose Women in 2019 but rose to prominence on the fourth series of The X Factor in 2005 before going on to play the lead in the West End production of Chicago.

She has also performed in musicals We Will Rock You, Hairspray and Sister Act.

Shrewd: Journalist Janet Street-Porter, 75, is said to be worth £3.5 million having worked in newspapers and television, and investing in property

Journalist Janet Street-Porter, 75, is said to be worth £3.5 million having worked in newspapers and television, and investing in property.

The star owns properties in Yorkshire and Whitsable, Kent, and moved out of a property in London’s Clerkenwell in 2001 which she previously had built, with the house selling for a whopping £3.5 million in 2014.

Finally, Stacey, found fame on The X Factor before appearing on I'm A Celebrity while she also now has a successful career as a lifestyle influencer, earning an impressive £12,390 per Instagram post, with the star being worth an estimated £3.5 million.

Last year she signed a six-figure deal with fashion label In The Style and such contracts have enabled her to buy the home she shares with actor Joe Swash and their children, their £1.2 million Pickle Cottage in Essex.