What South Carolina counties have the most smokers?

By Braley Dodson
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Nearly one in three adults smoke in some South Carolina counties, according to a report from the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

At the top of the list is Laurens County, where 28.02% of adults smoke. In the county with the lowest rate, more than one in 10 adults smoke.

Data was not available for several counties.

Smoking is linked to a higher chance of developing diabetes, heart disease, stroke and different types of cancer, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Secondhand smoke also carries dangers and has been connected to increased rates of sudden infant death syndrome, respiratory and ear infections, asthma attacks in children, heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.

The DHEC Division of Tobacco Prevention and Control provides resources to help quit, including the SC Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Here are the top 10 counties with the highest cigarette use:

  1. Laurens – 28.02%
  2. Chester – 27.84%
  3. Barnwell – 24.29%
  4. Greenwood – 23.74%
  5. Marion – 23.53%
  6. Chesterfield – 23.17%
  7. Jasper – 22.95%
  8. McCormick – 21.68%
  9. Dillon – 21.59%
  10. Georgetown – 21.23%

Here are the counties with the lowest cigarette use:

27. Edgefield – 17.9%

28. Dorchester – 17.78%

29. Orangeburg – 16.55%

30. Richland – 16.11%

31. Aiken – 15.46%

32. Charleston – 15.39%

33. Abbeville – 15.35%

34. Kershaw – 15.14%

35. Greenville – 14.29%

36. Beaufort – 13.91%

