Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to invent a new take on naked dressing. At the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, the supermodel made sure not to show up in just another sheer dress or high-slit gown, and instead walked the red carpet in a strapless sequined orange top with a massive split down the center — you know, like when you cut the paper too short while wrapping a present. Except in this instance, it was intentional.

