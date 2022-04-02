ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College football transfer rankings: Best players available in 2022

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdOGM_0exYUHdh00

The transfer portal has forever changed the way college football programs create and fine-tune their rosters. This offseason has seen several elite, game-changing players take a chance on a transfer and set their sights on a new school.

In total, more than 2,000 players have entered their names into the portal, creating a frenzy for schools to target new additions and try to attract fresh talent.

Several elite players have already made their intentions known. Former 5-star Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is headed to USC, as is former Oregon running back Travis Dye and OU wideout Mario Williams.

Two USC quarterbacks are on the move — Kedon Slovis to Pitt and Jaxson Dart to Ole Miss. One-time Ohio State quarterback and generational prospect Quinn Ewers is going back to Texas and Georgia's top wideout from a year ago, Jermaine Burton, switched to Alabama.

College Football HQ has been keeping tabs on the best players still available this preseason. Scroll through to see the 10 best currently on the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtSN2_0exYUHdh00

10. Emory Jones

Where he plays: Quarterback

Where he was: Florida

Jones waited three years to get a shot at starting for the Gators, getting it in 2021 but playing to some mixed results. He passed for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns, but also threw 13 picks for a severely under-performing 6-7 team. Jones is mobile, rushing for 800 yards and four scores a  year ago, and comes with two more years of eligibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PfX3e_0exYUHdh00

9. Cam Johnson

Where he plays: Wide receiver

Where he was: Vanderbilt

A former 4-star prospect from Nashville high school powerhouse Brentwood Academy, Johnson caught 124 passes for 1,233 yards and scored 10 times in 26 appearances for the Commodores since 2018. Vandy won just 11 combined games in that time, so Johnson is looking for a winner. He had offers from LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee coming out of high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUMON_0exYUHdh00

8. Lorenzo McCaskill

Where he plays: Linebacker

Where he was: Louisiana

A former junior college transfer is looking for a school to build his NFL resume after Billy Napier left Louisiana for Florida. And he's already received some heavy interest from the likes of USC, Texas, and Miami. McCaskill earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors a year ago recording a team-best 84 tackles and 15 quarterback pressures as one of the conference's most efficient tacklers.

7. Bru McCoy

Where he plays: Wide receiver

Where he was: USC

The former 5-star recruit did not play for the Trojans last year after an offseason arrest for a felony domestic violence charge. While the LA district attorney declined to press charges, USC suspended McCoy in August from team activities and he never stepped on the field. He had 21 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns in six games for a team that went undefeated in the Covid-shortened regular season. Tennessee looks like the favorite to land the receiver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seno2_0exYUHdh00

6. Demeioun Robinson

Where he plays: Linebacker

Where he was: Maryland

As a true freshman last fall, Robinson totaled 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. 247Sports originally tabbed Robinson as a 5-star prospect and his signing with the Terps was a major coup for the program. Long and versatile, Robinson can feature equally well as a defensive end or linebacker coming off the edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W81AG_0exYUHdh00

5. Tyler Steen

Where he plays: Offensive tackle

Where he was: Vanderbilt

Steen started three years for the Dores, which precious few wins to show for it. With experience at left and right tackle, he's now on the market as a graduate transfer. A native of Florida, Steen logged almost 850 snaps and is equally adept at pass and run blocking. This offseason, he's visited Alabama, LSU, and NC State. Watch out for Virginia after the Cavs signed his brother, Blake, at the same position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SL7Dc_0exYUHdh00

4. Deion Smith

Where he plays: Wide receiver

Where he was: LSU

A native of Mississippi, and the consensus top prospect from that state, the receiver had one heck of an outing against Central Michigan, scoring twice off five catches for 135 yards. Injury slowed the rest of his season, and he caught just four combined passes the rest of the way. But he brings a lot of speed and raw talent, and should be an immediate help to any team that needs a change in their receiver room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ttiuc_0exYUHdh00

3. Camar Wheaton

Where he plays: Running back

Where he was: Alabama

A former 5-star pledge to the Crimson Tide, Wheaton never saw the field in his freshman season after injuring his meniscus during the preseason. Head coach Nick Saban said Wheaton could have been a major help in Alabama's backfield had he not been injured. Wheaton scored 48 touchdowns during his high school career in Texas, and had offers from Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia the first time out. All three wouldn't mind having another run at him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGKgz_0exYUHdh00

2. J.T. Daniels

Where he plays: Quarterback

Where he was: USC, Georgia

Once upon a time, Daniels looked like the savior USC was hoping for to return that program back to the promised land. The former 5-star recruit from California had a good first showing as a freshman, but an ACL injury in his sophomore opener ended those hopes. He moved on to Georgia and, after recovering, went undefeated as the Bulldogs' starter. He stayed perfect in Year 2, but another slight ailment allowed Stetson Bennett to take the job and never look back en route to winning the College Football Playoff. West Virginia, Oregon State, and Missouri are in the mix for Daniels, who has a ton of unrealized potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xue66_0exYUHdh00

1. Ochaun Mathis

Where he plays: Defensive end

Where he was: TCU

A graduate transfer, Mathis has blossomed into one of the best pass rushers in the conference, racking up nearly a hundred QB pressures, 15.5 sacks, and 30 TFLs in his TCU career. And with two more years of eligibility, he'll be a great addition to some team's defensive line. Mathis has listed USC, Penn State, Nebraska, and Ole Miss as potential landing spots, but analysts on the ground favor Texas right now.

College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
116
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

