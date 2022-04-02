College football transfer rankings: Best players available in 2022
By James Parks
College Football HQ
2 days ago
The transfer portal has forever changed the way college football programs create and fine-tune their rosters. This offseason has seen several elite, game-changing players take a chance on a transfer and set their sights on a new school.
In total, more than 2,000 players have entered their names into the portal, creating a frenzy for schools to target new additions and try to attract fresh talent.
Several elite players have already made their intentions known. Former 5-star Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams is headed to USC, as is former Oregon running back Travis Dye and OU wideout Mario Williams.
Two USC quarterbacks are on the move — Kedon Slovis to Pitt and Jaxson Dart to Ole Miss. One-time Ohio State quarterback and generational prospect Quinn Ewers is going back to Texas and Georgia's top wideout from a year ago, Jermaine Burton, switched to Alabama.
College Football HQ has been keeping tabs on the best players still available this preseason. Scroll through to see the 10 best currently on the market.
UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
Colin Kaepernick is spending the weekend in Ann Arbor with the Michigan football team. Jim Harbaugh, Kaepernick’s former coach when the two were with the 49ers, invited Kaepernick to the Wolverines’ spring game on Saturday. He even let the former NFL star get in an on-field workout. Kaepernick...
Deshaun Watson was investigated by a second grand jury in Texas over a sexual assault complaint, and the end result was the same for the star quarterback. A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, on Thursday declined to indict Watson. The Cleveland Browns star will not face criminal charges in that case, either.
Every major college football program has offered a scholarship to five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning is viewed as one of the top quarterback recruits in recent memory. As such, power programs like Alabama, Georgia and Texas are all on the hunt for the next great Manning.
A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
Jim Harbaugh had a bit of fun with his players following the Michigan football spring game on Saturday. Believe it or not, Wolverines spring football is already in the books. Michigan competed in its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. Harbaugh spiced up Saturday’s competition with a big incentive. The...
There’s a thin line between love and hate. And even though Kenny “The Jet” Smith will always bleed Carolina blue, the former UNC star had an admission about Coach K on TBS’ broadcast Saturday night. “As happy as Tar Heel fans are around the country, this...
Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four is underway from New Orleans. Kansas and Villanova are playing in the first national semifinal game of the night, with Duke and North Carolina set to play later this evening. This year’s Final Four is taking place in New Orleans at the...
Coach K appeared to throw center Mark Williams under the bus while talking about why his Duke Blue Devils lost to UNC in the Final Four. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski may want several things about Saturday night back, whether that comes down to coaching decisions or other elements of how his Final Four loss to UNC played out.
Roy Williams has to be one proud man tonight. The legendary North Carolina coach retired a year ago. Tonight, he watched his former Tar Heels team, led by new head coach Hubert Davis, beat No. 2 seed Duke. Following the win, a jubilant Williams was spotted celebrating in the crowd...
South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Comments / 1