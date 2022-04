The 2022 Nike Hoop Summit is almost here and the world’s premiere international youth basketball game once again promises to be loaded with talent. The annual game features a slew of future college and NBA stars when the World Team takes on a squad of the best young American stars from across the country playing for the USA when this matchup tips off in Portland on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET and tickets are available now.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO