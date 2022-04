During the past week, NC State basketball has been linked with the following players who have entered into the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-8, 196-pound Ali had his best season yet in year three for him at Akron, leading the Zips in averaging 13.9 points per game. He displayed a good three-point shooting touch, making 48 of 118 from long range, or 40.7 percent.

