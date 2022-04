Mexico will rent out its presidential jet for weddings and parties after failing to sell it. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that he has practically given up his efforts to sell the plane. Mr López Obrador refuses to use the Boeing 787, arguing it’s too luxurious. He added that the plane will instead be given to the military-affiliated company that’s set to operate the new Mexico City Felipe Angeles airport, where it will be parked and available for on-flight parties. “The rental fees will pay for its expenses and maintenance,” Mr López Obrador said. “It will...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO