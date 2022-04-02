ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle police investigating after man killed in Pioneer Square

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2m7f_0exYNZ6U00

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers patrolling the area say they heard shots fired around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

Police searched the area and found a man who had been shot lying in the street.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives are now speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Related
KOMO News

Pedestrian run over by vehicle near Pioneer Square

SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say they had to rescue a pedestrian who was hit and trapped under a vehicle near 2nd Ave Ext S and S Main St in Seattle Friday afternoon. Firefighters say they pulled the person out from under the car. The approximately 50-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police looking for help to solve downtown Seattle homeless camp murder

SEATTLE – Police are asking for your help to solve a murder. Arkan J. Al-Aboudy was shot and killed March 17 at a homeless encampment. Seattle police say they were called to the camp around 2:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Dearborn Street. There, they found Al-Aboudy shot in the back, he would later die.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Police Department#After Man#Seattle Fire Department#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Burlington man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A man and a woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Burlington Thursday night. Police said that at 6:46 a.m., a caller to 911 said a friend who was very upset had called him saying he had just shot his wife and that “she was gone.” The friend said that the man was heavily armed.
BURLINGTON, WA
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pair of bank robbers arrested in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Two people were arrested after a morning bank robbery in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department. At around 9:53 a.m. on April 1, officers responded to a report of bank robbery at a Key Bank on Southeast 256th Street in Kent. Officers were told the...
KENT, WA
KING 5

One person in hospital, two others in custody after shooting on I-5 forces shutdown

A shootout between two cars on Interstate-5 Saturday afternoon left one driver in the hospital and three in police custody, Washington State Patrol reported. Two cars were driving at a "high rate of speed" northbound on I-5 and began shooting at each other according to WSPD District 2 PIO Rick Johnson. Near SR 518, the two vehicles were involved in a collision with a third vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Pizza Shop Owner Sentenced To Jail After Assaulting Three Employees

SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) – A pizza shop owner in Silverdale has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after entering an Alford plea in Kitsap County District Court to three counts of assault with sexual motivation for assaults on three servers. The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that David Barrios...
US News and World Report

Police: Officer Killed, Suspect Arrested North of Seattle

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state police officer was fatally shot Friday afternoon and a suspect in his death was arrested north of Seattle in Everett, authorities said. Everett police in a news release identified the slain officer as 41-year-old Dan Rocha. Rocha was shot and killed after...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
101K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy