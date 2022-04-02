ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish conservatives tap veteran Núñez Feijóo as new leader

rochesterfirst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spain’s main opposition party has appointed a veteran conservative politician as its new chief to turn a page on an ugly internal clash that precipitated the fall of a once-promising young leader and infused new life into far-right rivals. Popular Party members on Saturday...

www.rochesterfirst.com

