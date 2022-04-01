Susie Lange

Patricia “Patt” Cecelia (Erdmann) Lang was born November 13, 1931, to Henry and Marie (Meich) Erdmann, the oldest of four daughters. They grew up in Milwaukee where Henry worked for the city parks department and Marie later worked in a hospital cafeteria. Patt had fond memories of her close Polish-heritage family visiting each other and playing cards. They walked or rode the bus because her parents never had a car. Patt’s first job was at a bakery, where the owners had a little window in the door from the back room so they could peek out and make sure the employees weren’t eating the profits. She went on to work as a secretary after high school for a few years until her marriage.

