ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spanish conservatives tap veteran Núñez Feijóo as new leader

Myhighplains.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spain’s main opposition party has appointed a veteran conservative politician as its new chief to turn a page on an ugly internal clash that precipitated the fall of a once-promising young leader and infused new life into far-right rivals. Popular Party members on Saturday...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Myhighplains.com

Wins for pro-Putin leaders buttress autocracies in Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After two nationalist European strongmen won overwhelming victories in elections on Sunday, one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate both was not from a neighboring country or a regional ally. It was Russian President Vladimir Putin. The parliamentary elections in Hungary and Serbia both...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Factbox-Far-right Le Pen Cloaks Nationalist Policies With Social Veneer

Opinion polls point to the far-right's Marine Le Pen as the main challenger to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election, in a repeat of the 2017 match. Le Pen has shifted her campaign focus to purchasing power, the number one priority for French voters, without shedding far-right policies from her election programme.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Casado
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Alberto Núñez Feijóo
Person
Francisco Franco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Corruption#Espionage#Spanish#Ap#Socialist#Party Congress#The Popular Party
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to...
POLITICS
Salon

Ukraine has become a graveyard for Russians — and for modern weapons systems

The word "miscalculation" has been thrown around a lot to describe Vladimir Putin's attempt to annex Ukraine, but perhaps his biggest miscalculation lay in thinking he could do it using tanks as his primary weapon. It's clear as the sixth week of the war begins that his apparent plan was to send a column of tanks rumbling into Kyiv, blow up a few things, send Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government scampering away in fear, declare victory, install a puppet president and go home. Evidence that his plan was a strategic, tactical and political failure is showing on your television screens around the clock. If there is one image that will symbolize forever this war, it will be a blown-up Russian tank, its treads sagging and its turret tilted, rusting by the side of the road in Ukraine.
MILITARY
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
AFP

Argentina's Falklands obsession thrives 40 years after war

Whether it is found in children's school books, on bank notes, murals and road signs, tattooed on people's bodies or even as an article in the constitution, Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands is a national obsession. In many towns and cities, road signs specify the distance to the Falklands.
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy