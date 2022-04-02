ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Man with machete dies after being shot by Spartanburg deputy

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VPII_0exYMrgp00
Man with machete dies after being shot by police The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says a machete-wielding man died after being shot by a deputy. (WSOC)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A man has been shot and killed by deputies in South Carolina’s Spartanburg County, authorities said Saturday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a neighbor called deputies and said she saw a woman being assaulted late Friday in Spartanburg. When deputies arrived shortly after 10:30 p.m., they saw a man armed with a machete and hammer and a woman with visible injuries.

[ READ ALSO: CMPD: Armed man shot, killed by police at east Charlotte Walmart ]

Deputies ordered the man repeatedly to drop the weapons, but he refused and then one of the deputies shot him, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Both the injured woman and the man were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The woman’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. The man, however, succumbed to his injuries and died, authorities said.

The Spartanburg Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Jimmy Ray Whiteside, 63. Whiteside apparently lived at the home where the shooting occurred, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement.

An autopsy was scheduled Saturday to determine a cause of death, he said.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The State Law Enforcement Division has been notified and will investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

(WATCH BELOW: Officer shoots, kills man stabbing girl, 13, in Ballantyne; teen in stable condition, sources say)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WSPA 7News

Woman’s death ruled suspicious, investigation underway in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was found dead in Pelzer Saturday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said around 2 p.m. deputies received a call to Eastview Road after a woman was found inside the residence by a family member. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the woman dead […]
PELZER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Owner granted bond after woman loses both arms in vicious dog attack

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A judge set bond Thursday for the owner of three dogs that deputies say viciously attacked a woman on Monday. Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path. Her family said she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machete#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSPA 7News

Man wanted in hit-and-run arrested in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested in Asheville Wednesday. Dominique Tirrell Degree, 35, was wanted in a recent hit-and-run vehicle collision. According to officers, Degree was found near the Ledgewood Village Apartments around 5:30 p.m. Officers seized a stolen gun, 4.93 grams of crack cocaine and $612. Degree was transported to the […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Woman identified following crash involving Anderson Co. deputy

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed following a crash with an an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Anderson County. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Highway 28 Bypass around 3:20 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2003 Nissan sedan was entering SC28 from […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
84K+
Followers
93K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy