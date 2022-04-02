ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

Tiburon hosts ‘Wildcare’s Family Nature Day’

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

TIBURON, Calif. (BCN) — Children can meet Mohave the Desert Tortoise, dissect an owl pellet, zero in on nearby birds with a spotting scope and enjoy other activities during Wildcare’s Family Nature Day in Tiburon Saturday.

The free event will take place at the Richardson Bay Audubon Center on Greenwood Beach Road. Wildcare, the Marin County organization that rescues, treats and releases injured wild animals, is sponsoring the event, along with other agencies.

Folks can bring lunch or buy from a food truck and have a picnic at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is held in honor of Elizabeth Terwilliger, a longtime educator at the center who was known as “Mrs. T.” Incidentally, owl pellets are not poop.

Owls generally swallow their prey whole, but can’t digest the bones, teeth and fur. So the owl’s gizzard packs the undigested parts into a ball called a pellet that the bird spits up.

