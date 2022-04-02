ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauconda, IL

Wauconda fire chief, who was one of district’s first full-time firefighter/paramedics, to retire after 45 years of service

By LMCS Staff Report
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 2 days ago
Wauconda Fire District Chief David Geary, who was one of the department’s first full-time firefighter/paramedics, will retire next month after 45 years of service. The Wauconda Fire District announced Geary’s retirement Friday. Geary has served the district in different capacities since first joining the organization in 1977 as a part-time firefighter....

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Grayslake, IL
