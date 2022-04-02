Wauconda fire chief, who was one of district’s first full-time firefighter/paramedics, to retire after 45 years of service

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After 27 years of service, Belvidere Fire Chief Al Hyser has announced his retirement date. “I am excited about my impending retirement and look forward to the next phase in my life. The opportunity to spend more time with myw ife, kids, parents and grandkids is very enticing,” Hyser wrote in his announcement.

