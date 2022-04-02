ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

ChildCare Aware of Eastern Kansas partners with United Way and Kansas Health Foundation for Roll & Read

By Keith Horinek
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – ChildCare Aware of Eastern Kansas Partnered with The United Way of Greater Topeka and the Kansas Health Foundation to promote their “Roll & Read” Saturday morning.

“This is our first event as part of a grant from the Kansas Health Foundation called Community Supporting Early Literacy. This is to promote reading to children. We provide a book to children, a free meal and we want to get families out to be able to exercise and enjoy downtown.” Brett Martin, United Way of Greater Topeka.

“Roll and Read” involves walking, cycling, skating or pulling a wagon along Kansas Avenue and stopping at “reading stations” to listen to local celebrities read their favorite stories. All the activities are designed to get families outside to enjoy physical activities.

Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas helps people find solutions for their child care needs, connects families and expecting mothers with helpful information and community resources and assists early learning programs with their services to children and families.

Anyone can take advantage of the many services available. With a few exceptions, their services are at no cost. Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas is the operator of the statewide Resource Center. You can call 785-357-5171 or 877-678-2548 to begin your customized child care search. The Resource Center’s hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

27NEWS evening anchor, David George was available throughout the morning to read to the kids.

