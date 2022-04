The Biden administration has secured the release of an Afghan-American Naval reservist held by the Taliban for 105 days.Safi Rauf, 27, a former Afghan refugee, and his brother Anees Khalil, a green card holder, were taken into custody by the Taliban on 18 December. Mr Rauf, who co-founded the Human First Coalition humanitarian agency, had been helping to evacuate those stranded in Kabul after the Taliban took control of the city last August.Their release, first reported by CNN, came after more than three months of negotiations between senior figures in the Biden administration and the Afghans.In a statement released...

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO