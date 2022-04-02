ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 fined outside Wu’s home under Boston’s new protest ordinance

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

The protesters were cited Friday, the day after Mayor Michelle Wu signed the new measure into law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zrlm2_0exYKoV800
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu passes a small group of demonstrators as she departs her home in the Roslindale neighborhood earlier this year.

BOSTON (AP) — Five people were issued fines for protesting outside of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s home on the first day a new city ordinance that limits when protesters can gather in residential neighborhoods took effect, police said.

The protesters were issued fines on Friday, the day after Wu signed the ordinance into law, and two days after it was approved by the City Council in a 9-4 vote.

People have gathered outside Wu’s home in the city’s Roslindale neighborhood as early as 7 a.m. to protest her city worker vaccine mandate. They shout, bang drums, and blow whistles, disturbing not only the mayor’s family, but also her neighbors, according to administration officials.

The new measure proposed in February allows protesters to demonstrate outside an individual home only between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. It protects any home, not just those of elected officials.

Critics have said the new restrictions could curb people’s First Amendment rights, but the administration has said it is constitutional.

Violators face a $50 fine for a first offense. Wu had proposed a $100 fine.

Catherine Vitale, a regular protester outside of Wu’s home, told The Boston Globe in a statement that protesters did not know the ordinance had taken effect Friday.

Tyler
1d ago

An illegal law for her self not the people cause she don’t care what the people have to say what the people think this lady is not fit to be mayor she’s thinking of herself not the people an this proves it

FX1191
2d ago

Lmao. The Council does not decide what is Constitutional and what is not. That's what the Court is for

s guest
1d ago

so funny how democrats are the champions of activism and protests now cannot take it when it's done to them

