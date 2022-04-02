ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landers Nolley II enters transfer portal

By Steven Johnson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
If it wasn’t clear before it is now. The University of Memphis Tigers roster next season will look very different.

Landers Nolley II entered his name into the transfer portal Saturday according to VerbalCommits, a college basketball recruiting website.

A source confirmed to The Daily Memphian that Nolley has entered the portal.

Outside of assists, Nolley’s numbers dropped across the board this past season as he tried to fit in with some of the new pieces on the Tigers’ roster like Emoni Bates.

Nolley averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and a career-high 2.8 assists.

He previously averaged over 13 points in his first season with Memphis and 15.5 at Virginia Tech.

Nolley started 18 of 29 games as he spent time coming off the bench for Memphis. His happiness was impacted at times by his role as Coach Penny Hardaway alluded to after his breakout performance against Wichita State.

“He’s a basketball player, I want him to be happy. When he’s happy he plays at a high, high level,” Hardaway said of Nolley’s performance against the Shockers on Feb. 28.

Nolley joins Earl Timberlake, John Camden and Sam Onu as former Tigers in the portal.

Josh Minott and Lester Quinones have entered their names into the NBA Draft, but both retain their college eligibility. If they return they’ll also likely explore their options in the portal.

Jalen Duren is still expected to declare for the NBA Draft soon, which would make the total departures seven.

