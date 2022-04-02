ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SPD: 2 toddlers shot, 1 dead in accidental discharge

By Carolyn Roy, Christa Swanson
SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Two toddlers were shot late Friday afternoon in Shreveport ‘s Werner Park neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Morningside Dr., between Fairy Ave. and Hearne Ave. More than a dozen units remained on the scene as of 6:45 p.m.

Police say one child was playing with a gun and discharged it. A 4-year-old boy was shot in the chest and died. The 3-year-old girl was transported to Oschner with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police have not yet released her condition.

Two adults were in the home at the time, according to officers.

