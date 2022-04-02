SPD: 2 toddlers shot, 1 dead in accidental discharge

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Two toddlers were shot late Friday afternoon in Shreveport ‘s Werner Park neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. on Morningside Dr., between Fairy Ave. and Hearne Ave. More than a dozen units remained on the scene as of 6:45 p.m.

Police say one child was playing with a gun and discharged it. A 4-year-old boy was shot in the chest and died. The 3-year-old girl was transported to Oschner with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police have not yet released her condition.

Two adults were in the home at the time, according to officers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.