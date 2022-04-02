ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRIDAY BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Miners, Tigers throw no-hitters

By Greg Shashack
 2 days ago
Gillespie Miners baseball, which wears a patch on its sleeve honoring former coach Sam Stewart, who died in 2017, celebrated a no-hitter Friday in a 4-0 victory over New Berlin in Gillespie. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

Bryan Jubelt led off Gillespie’s first inning with a double. He stole third and scored the game’s first run on an error.

Then, Jubelt’s pitching took over the story.

With Jubelt getting into the sixth inning without allowing a hit, Colton Bultema turned in a dominant relief stint to finish the no-hitter in the Gillespie Miners’ 4-0 nonconference baseball victory over the New Berlin Pretzels in Gillespie. The Miners are 4-2.

Jubelt worked around six walks, including three to load the bases in the first inning, while striking out 13 Pretzels in 5 1/3 innings. Jubelt left after 96 pitches and Bultema struck out four of the five batters he faced, with 14 strikes from his 18 pitches.

Gillespie tacked on single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings with Bultema getting a RBI double in the sixth. Gillespie’s six hits came from six different Miners.

Edwardsville 3, Columbia 0 – Three Tigers pitchers combined for the no-hitter and the Eagles suffered their first loss in a game moved from Columbia to Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville. The Tigers are 9-0. The Eagles are 4-1.

Spencer Stearns earned the win, working five hitless innings with nine strikeouts and one walk. Jake Holder pitched the sixth and Logan Geggus struck out the side in the seventh to complete the no-hitter and pick up a save.

Edwardsville made its three runs – scoring in the first, third and four innings – on four hits, including two by leadoff hitter Cole Funkhouser. Dom Voegele allowed two runs on three hits, one walk and four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.

Breese Central 14, Roxana 6 – The Cougars scored in six of the game’s seven innings to overcome the Shells’ six-run fourth in a Cahokia Conference game in Roxana. Central is 8-0. Roxana is 2-5.

The Shells got three hits from Jackson Harris and two hits and two RBI from Eli Thies, but their 10-hit offense was dulled by six errors on defense. Connor House took the loss for Roxana.

Father McGivney 11, Carlinville 2 – Three runs in both the first and second innings staked the Griffins to a quick 6-0 lead and the Cavaliers took their first defeat in Carlinville. McGivney is 5-3. Carlinville is 3-1.

McGivney starter Gabe Smith picked up the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. No-hit relief came from Clayton Hopfinger’s two innings and Darren Luchetti’s one.

Jackson Rodgers had a home run and a double with two RBI for the Griffins, who got three hits from Smith, three hits and two RBI from Nathan Terhaar, two hits and two RBI from Jacob McKee and two doubles from Daniel Gierer.

Kolton Costello, the first of four Cavaliers pitchers, sustained the loss, with Liam Tieman and Henry Kufa accounting for Carlinville’s two hits.

Marquette Catholic 16, Metro-East Lutheran 3 – The Explorers won for the fourth time in five games by beating the Knights in a five-inning Gateway Metro Conference game at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville. Marquette, which beat MEL 14-4 on Tuesday in Alton, is 7-4.

The Explorers led 5-0 after one inning and drew off with five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Hayden Garner went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI to lead Marquette. Logan Sternickle had two hits and two RBI and Myles Paniagua, Hayden Sherman and Sean Mitchell each had two RBI for the Explorers.

Joey Reinkemeyer got the win, surrendering three runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings before Caleb Gardner finished.

Greenfield 15, Astoria 0 – The Tigers busted out 11 runs in the first inning and beat the Rebels in a four-inning game in Greenfield. The Tigers are 4-0.

Brady Pembrook and Kohen Vetter each gave one hit while pitching two innings to split the shutout. Pembrook got the win. Drake Stuart drove in four runs for the Tigers, which picked up two RBI each from Vetter, Pembrook and Connor Bettis. Stuart, Vetter and Griffin Rothe had two hits apiece in Greenfield’s 13-hit attack.

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

